Today

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 22F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 22F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with periods of snow during the afternoon. High near 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.