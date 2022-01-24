NAMPA, Idaho, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2021, volunteer leaders of the Idaho Chapter of the FSHD Society spearheaded a creative way to engage Idaho residents in their goal to fund crucial research to treat fascioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSH muscular dystrophy or FSHD), a rare disease that directly impacts their family when they launched the Idaho Talent Fest.
This 2nd annual talent competition is open to all interested performers. Auditions will be accepted via online submission, through February 13th at IdahoTalentFest.org. After the submission deadline of February 13, 2022, auditions will be screened and the contestants will be presented online for the public to vote to determine the finalists. Online voting will be open February 15th - 27th, with the final slate of finalists announced on March 1st, 2022. (Contestants must be 12 years of age or older to participate.)
The live event will spotlight and celebrate many talented Idaho residents while raising funds and awareness for those suffering from FSH Muscular Dystrophy. Finalists will perform in front of judges and a live audience on Saturday, April 9th at the performing arts theatre in the Nampa Civic Center. Awards of $1,000, $500, and $250 will be given to our first, second, and third place winners, respectively. In addition, there will be first, second, and third place People's Choice Awards determined by votes from the audience (live and via livestream).
The Idaho Chapter of the FSHD Society is run entirely by dedicated volunteers. Many community businesses are supporting the effort and making it possible; the event is being presented by Carpet 911, the evening will be hosted by radio duo, Rick and Carly from 96.1 Bob FM, and it will be streamed online by Argos Productions. Judges for the event include Idaho News 6 TV reporter - Natasha Williams, Miss Idaho 2021 - Ayriss Torres, Ballet Idaho dancer - Meg Nishimori and professional singer and vocal coach - Sara Thomas Clegg.
The FSHD Society is the world's largest research-focused patient organization for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), one of the most prevalent forms of muscular dystrophy. Over the past 30 years, the organization has catalyzed major advancements and worked to accelerate the development of treatments and a cure to end the pain, disability, and suffering endured by one million people worldwide who live with FSHD. "As long as we are here, no patient need ever face this disease alone."
