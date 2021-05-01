DANA POINT, Calif., May. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SecondOpinionExpert, Inc. (SOE), a leading healthcare technology company, announced today that it has signed a partnership agreement with Biometrics, the trusted source of medical opinions for communities of color to provide cost effective online expert medical opinions. The partnership will serve to improve health outcomes, optimize treatment and provide patient convenience and peace of mind.
After becoming a Biometrics member, patients request a medical opinion and upload their medical records using the patient friendly online platform. They then receive a medical opinion from the appropriate specialist. The panel of medical specialists, who understand the unique needs of Black and Brown patients, review the case on a timely basis and address patient questions providing expert advice on how best to proceed with medical decisions.
The Biometrics SOE solution has been recommended by Black Health Trust to provide online medical opinions to communities of color across the United States. The Trust's mission is to provide credible insight from trusted community health experts.
"SecondOpinionExpert is honored to be partnering with Biometrics," said Steve Krause, President, SecondOpinionExpert, Inc. "By leveraging our proprietary technology, cutting edge platform and expert panel we are in a unique position to help advance the quality of healthcare in communities of color and assist Black Health Trust in fulfilling its critically important mission."
"Our aim is to be the most trusted source for communities of color across the US by offering medical opinions from our world-class panel of physicians familiar with the health issues facing our communities," said Dr. Randall Maxey, M.D., PH.D, and President of Biometrics. "I'm excited about working with SecondOpinionExpert and their unique ability to make the process fast and easy. We are dedicated to providing each patient with expert advice they can use with confidence."
About SecondOpinionExpert
SecondOpinionExpert's online technology increases the quality and efficiency of healthcare delivery, improves healthcare access and empowers patients to make better informed medical decisions. The HIPAA-compliant patented platform leverages recent advancements in information technology and electronic medical record systems enabling the company to provide fast, reliable and secure online medical opinions. The system provides patients greater peace of mind in knowing that they have a medical expert's perspective for their medical decisions.
SOE offers exclusive, one-on-one, online, professional diagnostic evaluations to patients across the United States and around the globe. We also offer attractive plans for utilizing second opinions as an employee benefit, which helps hold down rising health care premiums. Our skilled panel is composed of hundreds of physician specialists with exemplary academic credentials as well as significant patient care experience in all major diagnostic specialties and subspecialties. Utilizing our patented processing technology and databases, our physicians can more eﬃciently and eﬀectively review a patient's prior tests and symptoms when writing a second opinion report. Thereafter, the physician may also interact with the patient through a secure video link allowing for meaningful and instructive face-to-face counseling and next treatment advice.
Our technology is available for use here in the US and worldwide. Our patent is also available to be licensed, and the platform can be customized for government, institutional or enterprise use.
Additional information can be found at https://secondopinionexpert.com
About Biometrics
Biometrics is the trusted source of medical opinions for communities of color. Our panel of medical specialists understands the unique needs of Black and Brown patients. They are ready to review your medical records and address your questions, so you have expert advice on how best to proceed with your medical decisions.
Additional information can be found at https://biometrics.secondopinionexpert.com
About Black Health Trust
The Black Health Trust was established to serve its communities with a coalition of leading and longstanding Black medical professionals, across a diverse spectrum of disciplines to offer unvarnished opinions and insights into physical and mental health during these challenging times. The Trust's mission is to provide credible insight from our community health experts.
Additional information can be found at https://blackhealthtrust.org
Media Contact
Steve Krause, President, SecondOpinionExpert, Inc., +1 818 970 7333, steve.krause@secondopinionexpert.com
SOURCE SecondOpinionExpert, Inc.