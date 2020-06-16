SYLMAR, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Global Partners today announced that it will conduct an online public auction of the assets of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. on June 25, 2020.
Second Sight, a developer and manufacturer of implantable visual prosthetics for blind individuals, created the only FDA-approved implantable visual prosthetic treatment for severe Retinitis Pigmentosa. GA Global is conducting the auction of Second Sight's assets in connection with the orderly wind down of its operations.
The auction will feature Second Sight's medical device manufacturing equipment, laboratory assets, and office furniture located in Sylmar, CA. Items available include laser systems, oscilloscopes, spectrum analyzers, scientific microscopes, laboratory refrigerators and freezers, ultrasonic cleaners, vacuum pumps, probe systems, computers, office equipment, and more.
"This is a unique opportunity for technology firms, medical device manufacturing companies, research and development facilities, universities, hospitals and laboratory businesses seeking to acquire name brand, late model, well maintained manufacturing equipment and lab equipment at a fraction of the cost," said Michael Presto, Vice President of GA Global Partners.
The live virtual auction will take place on June 25, 2020 starting at 10:00 a.m. PDT. Only online bids will be accepted. Physical inspections will be held on June 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PDT, or by appointment at 12744 San Fernando Rd. Bldg. 4, Sylmar, CA 91342. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed during inspections and pick-ups.
Interested parties can pre-register and view auction details at www.gaauction.com.
