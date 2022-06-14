Secretary Cardona will discuss leadership, equity, and school safety with superintendents from across the country
NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Institute for Education Innovation (IEI), a national school superintendent think tank that develops solutions to the greatest challenges facing public schools, is honored to announce U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona will join its district leader members from across the country for the 2022 Summer Symposium. The Symposium, which will be held July 18-20 in Newport, Rhode Island, provides educators, funders, and industry leaders the opportunity to gather for discussions that fuel innovation and improve student outcomes.
"We believe that partnerships are key to making meaningful and sustainable change in K-12 education," said Doug Roberts, founder and CEO of IEI. "Secretary Cardona, both in his work in Connecticut and now at the U.S. Department of Education, has been a champion for equitable and accessible education, for providing resources for social-emotional health, and for improving school safety through collaboration. We are thrilled that he will visit with us and share how he is working on these goals as our Secretary of Education, and we look forward to learning from him."
Secretary Cardona will join Dr. Mark Benigni, superintendent of Meriden Public Schools in Meriden, Connecticut, for a fireside chat on Monday, July 18 where the two will discuss leadership development, his path to the Secretary's Office, equity and inclusion, school safety, and future federal stimulus funding, among a variety of other topics. Following the discussion, superintendents are invited to participate in a question-and-answer session with Secretary Cardona.
The Symposium is a private, invitation-only event, but the public will be able to listen to Secretary Cardona's fireside chat and question-and-answer session on an upcoming episode of the IEI Education Thought Leaders podcast.
"Secretary Cardona's incredible journey from elementary school teacher to the U.S. Department of Education is an inspiring one," Roberts remarked. "As someone who began his career in the classroom, he understands the overwhelming challenges today's teachers and administrators face and will offer real-world solutions during the Symposium that superintendents can implement for the upcoming 2022/2023 school year."
Added Dr. Benigni, "I had the honor of working closely with Secretary Cardona in Meriden for years. He was a principal when I joined the district as superintendent and quickly rose to positions as a teacher evaluation specialist and assistant superintendent before becoming Connecticut's Commissioner of Education. His ability to navigate our state's school districts through COVID-19 was made even more impressive by the fact that Connecticut achieved its highest ever graduation rates for students with disabilities and English learners and established the first national requirement for courses on Black and Latino studies—all during a pandemic. I'm excited to join my long-time colleague for this fireside chat and know his reflections will ignite innovative thinking to help students achieve the incredible."
For more information on the Institute for Education Innovation, please visit https://www.instituteforedinnovation.com.
About the Institute for Education Innovation
Superintendents are defenders of our children's right to a high-quality public education, and lead their teams toward effective, sustainable solutions to age-old problems. They must be at the center of discussions around when, where, and how innovation will affect teaching and learning. Many education solution providers, funders, researchers, and thought leaders are mission-driven: they do what they do to improve student outcomes. The Institute for Education Innovation bridges gaps between the individuals and organizations committed to seeing students succeed in school and life, creating a safe space for constructive problem-solving and innovative thinking. http://www.instituteforedinnovation.com.
Media Contact
Sarah Williamson, SWPR Group, 5033493548, sarah@swpr-group.com
SOURCE The Institute for Education Innovation (IEI)