SHELTON, Connecticut, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed a five-year medical imaging contract with St. Elizabeth Healthcare. Sectra will install the radiology and breast imaging modules of its enterprise imaging solution throughout the healthcare provider's five hospitals and numerous outpatient centers. The Sectra solution, integrated with Epic Radiant, will provide physicians a full patient overview regardless of their reading location.
St. Elizabeth Healthcare provides care to residents of Northern Kentucky and the Greater Cincinnati area. They are a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network offering physician collaboration for improved patient care.
"We welcome St. Elizabeth Healthcare to Sectra and look forward to working together in the years to come. Our ability to offer a complete integrated solution with all needed functionality on one platform, created excellent synergies between our organizations," says Mikael Anden, President of Sectra, Inc.
The contract signed in March 2020 comprises radiology and breast imaging as well as advanced visualization tools, teaching files, image sharing, peer review, and radiation dose monitoring.
Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise.
Epic and Radiant are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.
About Sectra Imaging IT Solutions
With more than 30 years of innovation and approaching 2,000 installations worldwide, Sectra is a leading global provider of imaging IT solutions that support healthcare in achieving patient-centric care. Sectra offers an enterprise imaging solution comprising PACS for imaging-intense departments (radiology, pathology, cardiology, orthopedics), VNA, and share and collaborate solutions. Read more about Sectra and why Sectra PACS is "Best in KLAS" at https://medical.sectra.com/.
