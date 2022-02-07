DENVER, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the SCOPE Summit (Feb 7-10, 2022), ClinOne will unveil its new brand, product marketecture, and messaging – and showcase how its mission to connect, inform and empower clinical trials patients is making it one of the fastest growing companies to watch in clinical technology.
"If anything is clear since the last SCOPE two years ago, it's that 'good enough' is no longer good enough," said Kristopher Sarajian (LinkedIn), VP of Marketing at ClinOne. "Remote solutions, technology standards, delivery timelines, flexible integrations, and UX have all taken massive steps forward. So, while it's easy to dismiss a rebrand as a new logo, colors, and website – and we'll certainly have all that – at this pivotal moment in the evolution of clinical trials it represents much more. That's why I'm excited for you to meet the new ClinOne. Together, we will provide the results you need – and the experience your patients deserve."
ClinOne will have an active role at the SCOPE Summit. In addition to the rebrand…
- Subject matter experts will showcase ClinOne's true single platform for eConsent, HCP trial awareness, Uber Health, medication adherence, and DCT patient portal at exhibit booth #421
- ClinOne and Medpace will co-present an important session, "5 Obstacles to Patient Enrollment We Can Remove in 2022," on Wednesday, February 9 at 8:55am
- Clinical operations professionals can schedule a meeting with experienced technology leaders including Rob Bohacs, Keli Platco, and Richard Gross
- Founder and Chief Solutions Officer Rob Bohacs will Chair the recruitment and enrollment tracks on the mornings of February 9 and 10
- Visitors to the ClinOne booth will pick up a Crumbee™ (the summit's best giveaway to keep your WFH desk clean) and enter for a chance to win an Oculus Quest 2
SCOPE Session Details: 5 Obstacles to Patient Enrollment We Can Remove in 2022
Rob Bohacs (ClinOne) and Amanda Siegert (Associate Director, Patient Recruitment at Medpace) will discuss five simple things we can implement today to make it easier for patients to say "yes" to participating (and staying) in clinical trials. Topics to explore in this session include activating HCP communities to raise trial awareness, going remote without leaving out clinical sites, technology for empowerment and empathy, the importance of patient payments, and caregiver support and family engagement. The session will be held on February 9 at 8:55am in the Enrollment Planning and Patient Recruitment track (Gatlin A1)
In case you haven't seen ClinOne lately, the company made news in 2021 with…
- A second consecutive year of 120%+ revenue growth
- A medication adherence interactive SMS solution that achieved up to 98% compliance on a Phase III elderly cardiovascular trial
- Achieving 96% on-time delivery while meeting aggressive goals for some of the fastest deployment timelines in the industry (~2-4 weeks)
- New webhooks for its already-leading eConsent API that integrate directly into existing clinical systems, with real-time data transfer
- Solutions to simplify complex clinical trials for patients, caregivers, and sites, with more than 50% of the company's experience in Oncology and Rare Disease
"The truth is, it's not what we do, or what any technology provider does, that matters – it's about what you will achieve for your patients, sites, and study teams," added Sarajian. "Year in and year out, there is no better forum than the SCOPE Summit to meet with colleagues at sponsors, CROs, and other technology providers to share ideas, learn from each other, and brainstorm new solutions. There is simply no better place for a brand launch and for meaningful conversations than SCOPE – and personally, I can't wait to see everyone again."
Learn how ClinOne will help you connect, inform, and empower patients to get the results you need, and the experience patients deserve, at http://www.clinone.com.
About ClinOne
ClinOne is the patient relationship company for clinical trials. More than 50 leading pharmaceutical companies and CROs trust us to CONNECT, INFORM, and EMPOWER patients to help them take control of their clinical trial experience. Our single technology platform includes proven solutions for peer referrals, eConsent, virtual visits, Uber Health, dosing management, eDiaries, and more – featuring unrivaled remote capabilities, cost-efficient deployment, and the industry's fastest implementation timelines. ClinOne is led by a team of global experts with decades of success running global trials for many of the largest technology providers. How can we help you improve clinical trials for patients, caregivers, sites, and study teams? Let's get creative at http://www.clinone.com.
