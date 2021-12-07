CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Holt PPE, a Certified Women-owned business, has partnered with See Me Clear™, a 3-ply, anti-fog clear lens mask manufacturer, to bring you a product that ensures inclusion and equitable outcomes for people who rely on supplemental lip and facial gestures to fully comprehend spoken communication.
Pat Holt, the owner of Holt PPE, has been a nurse for over 30 years and understands and appreciates the importance of being able to see lip and facial movements in order to fully comprehend conversation and instruction. These masks are very popular in healthcare, customer facing, working with geriatric and pediatric populations or any other time where it's beneficial to see facial features while communication.
Each See Me Clear™, mask is constructed from PPE, quality assured materials and meets all ASTM Level 1 standards, guaranteeing a minimum of 95% bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE).
The high quality See Me Clear™ masks are perfect for everyday use. They allow you to stay productive and confident while getting more done. Visit the following website, http://www.seemeclear.com, for more information on this innovative mask.
Holt PPE, is so confident that you will love the See Me Clear™ masks, that we would like to offer one free box for your organization for review. If you would like to receive a complimentary sample, please email info@holtppe.com with your mailing address or visit http://www.holtppe.com to learn more about pricing and product details.
