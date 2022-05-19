Feel Therapeutics focuses on bringing objective measurement to mental healthcare
ATLANTA, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SeedtoB Capital, an Atlanta-based venture fund focused on early-stage healthcare innovation, announced today that it has invested in Feel Therapeutics, a platform developing digital biomarkers and therapeutics to change the way we diagnose, manage, and care for mental health.
Feel Therapeutics focuses on bringing objective measurement to mental healthcare, which has long been dependent on intermittent assessments and subjective measures. Its data-driven digital therapeutic platform is aimed at patients with Major Depressive Disorder and/or Generalized Anxiety Disorder, and delivers real-time interventions informed by cognitive behavioral therapy frameworks. It can be used as a standalone tool or combined with Feel Therapeutics' proprietary emotion sensor, a wristband that incorporates affective computing to continuously monitor a user's emotional state. The platform offers a scalable way to deliver personalized coaching and evidence-based tools that support positive behavioral shifts among users. The end-to-end solution is accessible via smartphone, addressing challenges around accessibility and delayed intervention that have historically affected individuals struggling with mental health concerns. The platform is currently available to user groups across the United States and Europe, via Feel's partnerships with select insurance providers and pharmaceutical companies.
"This investment will accelerate our progress on the path to making data-driven mental health interventions widely accessible to those who need them. We are excited to partner with SeedtoB Capital, given their unique perspective on scaling AI-enabled innovation within the healthcare ecosystem," said George Eleftheriou, Feel Therapeutics' co-founder and CEO.
"Lack of access to mental healthcare has been a decades-long issue in our health system, and the pandemic exacerbated these challenges," said Shantanu Nigam, managing partner at SeedtoB Capital. "We believe Feel's approach to combining novel biomarkers and advanced AI will drive meaningful impact within at-risk populations, and we are thrilled to support the team on their journey."
About Feel Therapeutics
Feel Therapeutics is developing digital biomarkers and therapeutics to bring objective data and measurement to the way we diagnose, manage, and care for mental health. Their mental health solutions include Feel Relief, a monthly digital subscription to reduce stress, promote sleep, and improve emotional wellbeing, Feel Program, a mental health patient support program combined with remote health monitoring, and Feel DTx, the world's first data-driven digital therapeutic to treat patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and/or Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) through digital cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), a health coach, and on-time interventions to deliver 24/7/365 mental health support to those at their point of need. Feel Therapeutics is headquartered in San Francisco, with additional offices in Europe. Learn more at feeltherapeutics.com.
About SeedtoB Capital
Based in Atlanta, GA, SeedToB Capital invests in early-stage businesses driving adoption of innovative technology within the healthcare ecosystem. The firm was founded by Ritesh Sharma and Shantanu Nigam, serial entrepreneurs who founded Jvion and quickly grew it into the nation's largest clinical AI company. SeedToB Capital is uniquely focused on helping entrepreneurs navigate the complexities of the healthcare space and chart the most efficient path toward Series B – and ultimately, company success. Learn more about SeedtoB Capital at seedtob.com.
Media Contact
Maya Menon, SeedtoB Capital, 1 3476447185, mm@seedtob.com
SOURCE SeedtoB Capital