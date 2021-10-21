ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SeedtoB Capital, an Atlanta-based venture fund focused on healthcare innovation, announced today that it has invested in Epinoma, an early-stage biotechnology company developing a novel platform for protein engineering.
Epinoma leverages the detection of epigenetic signals in the body for early-stage cancer detection and minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring. Its proprietary technology searches for methylation patterns in patients' blood, offering increased accuracy and sensitivity compared to widely used practices. Methylation levels and patterns across the human genome offer unique data points, as differentially methylated regions can be used to identify certain cancers and diseases months earlier than conventional imaging methods. The company participated in the S21 batch of YCombinator's accelerator program, beginning to build out a platform that will be available for clinical and pharmaceutical R&D applications by late 2022.
"This funding round will allow us to commercialize our technology and operationalize our platform for custom methylation panel development. We are excited to partner with SeedtoB, given their connection to the oncology space and their conviction in developing relevant technologies to create value across the healthcare chain," said Varun Govil, Epinoma co-founder and CEO.
"Epinoma's first-in-class application of epigenetic signals represents a breakthrough in early cancer detection, with the potential to revolutionize research and development for healthcare," said Shantanu Nigam, managing partner at SeedtoB Capital. "We believe this platform has the capacity to empower clinicians and researchers while improving outcomes for patients, and we're thrilled to partner with the team on this journey."
About Epinoma
Based in San Carlos, CA, Epinoma is an early-stage biotechnology company developing a novel method to quantify epigenetic signals for early-stage cancer detection and minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring. Early backers of the company include renowned Harvard geneticist Dr. George Church, and the company has also built a strong research collaboration with researchers at TU Dortmund in Germany. The company will begin onboarding early access liquid biopsy and biopharma customers in late 2022.
About SeedtoB Capital
Based in Atlanta, GA, SeedToB Capital invests in early-stage businesses driving adoption of innovative technology within the healthcare ecosystem. The firm was founded by Ritesh Sharma and Shantanu Nigam, serial entrepreneurs who founded Jvion and quickly grew it into the nation's largest clinical AI company. SeedToB Capital is uniquely focused on helping entrepreneurs navigate the complexities of the healthcare space and chart the most efficient path toward Series B – and ultimately, company success.
