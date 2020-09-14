Seelos_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg
By Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, announced today that it has received an issued patent from the Japanese Patent Office (Japanese patent number 6722453) covering SLS-002 titled: ANXIOLYTIC COMPOSITION, FORMULATION AND METHOD OF USE.  The issued claims cover a formulation and method of using SLS-002 to treat patients experiencing anxiety due to phobic disorders such as: Specific Phobia, Agoraphobia, and Social Phobia.

Additionally, Seelos has received a Notice of Allowance from the Japanese Patent Office (Japanese patent application number 2018-124196) covering SLS-002 titled: ANXIOLYTIC COMPOSITION, FORMULATION AND METHOD OF USE.  The allowed claims cover a formulation and method of using SLS-002 to prevent anxiety in patients prior to medical or dental procedures. 

Contact Information:
Anthony Marciano
Head of Corporate Communications
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Ave., 12th Fl
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com 
www.seelostherapeutics.com
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

