NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced it has been granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for SLS-005 in mucopolysaccharidosis type III (MPS III), Sanfilippo syndrome, from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
To date, SLS-005 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the US and Europe for Sanfilippo syndrome, Spinocerebellar Ataxia Type 3 (SCA3) and Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD) as well as Fast Track designation for OPMD.
