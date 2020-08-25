NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced it has been granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for SLS-005 in mucopolysaccharidosis type III (MPS III), Sanfilippo syndrome, from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

To date, SLS-005 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the US and Europe for Sanfilippo syndrome, Spinocerebellar Ataxia Type 3 (SCA3) and Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD) as well as Fast Track designation for OPMD.

Contact Information:
Anthony Marciano
Head of Corporate Communications
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Ave., 12th Fl
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.