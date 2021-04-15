(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the B. Riley Securities' Neuroscience Conference, April 28-29, 2021.

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO, will present on Wednesday, April 28th at 11:00am ET

The B. Riley Securities' Neuroscience Conference will cover key topics across neurodegeneration, neuropsychiatry, and mental health disease areas, with both public and private healthcare companies. For more information about the conference: https://brileyfin.com/events

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

