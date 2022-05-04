The winners of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises.
NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Design Justice, when Good Design helps the underserved and the planet.
SEEUS95 changing the future of facemasks so we don't pollute the environment, include the underserved deaf and hearing impaired, and give people back their humanity by seeing faces again. SEEUS95 Transparent respirator is a radical alternative in face masks. It is reusable clear soft silicone and it sticks to your face so you can even wear it without a head strap or ear-loops! The face mask hasn't changed in 100 years and we aim to revolutionize the facemask industry with transparency and superhero like design.
Originally invented in a kitchen during the 2020 pandemic lock down in Manhattan. After pains taking design development during pandemic industry challenges, Korean female founder and CEO Alice Min Soo Chun invented and mass produced and delivered the SEEUS95 transparent mask to thousands of Kickstarters that supported their campaign. We believe GOOD Design should protect and celebrate our faces. This is innovation at it's best by problematizing the solution instead of looking for a solution to a problem. We saw injustice happening with masks, starting from catastrophic waste with 129 BILLION masks thrown into land fills each year. Most N95 masks are made from polypropylene which last over 450 years in the oceans. Our faces, emotions and smiles matter.
A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries.
"We believe the future of health and quality of patient care has been long been ignored when it comes to nurturing human connection between doctors and patients. Studies show 90% of patients felt they got better care from their doctors when they could see their faces."
"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."
About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.
Media Contact
Alice Min Soo Chun, SEEUS95 Inc, +1 (917) 816-2353, alice@seeus-95.com
SOURCE SEEUS95 Inc