MATTHEWS, N.C., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter is offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 at select Harris Teeter Pharmacies. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for this age group was recently authorized by the Centers of Disease Control (CDC) and given Emergency Use Authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The no-cost vaccination is available at select Harris Teeter Pharmacies by appointment only while supplies last. Appointments can be scheduled using Harris Teeter's online vaccine appointment scheduler. Walk-in appointments are not currently available.
Two doses of the vaccine are required by the CDC to be considered fully vaccinated. Second dose appointments are scheduled simultaneously with the first dose appointment.
Children ages 5 to 11 receive an age-appropriate dose that is one-third of the adult dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. A parent or a legal guardian must be present to consent to the vaccine. Pharmacists recommend children wear short sleeved shirts so there's easy access to the child's upper arm.
While the vaccine is at no out-of-pocket cost, patients with health insurance should bring their insurance card to their appointment.
Harris Teeter's dedicated pharmacists have administered more than 347,000 doses of the vaccine and Harris Teeter is committed to serving anyone who wishes to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
"Harris Teeter's trusted pharmacists remain committed to helping our patients and associates live healthier lives, no matter the age," said Paige Pauroso, communication specialist for Harris Teeter. "Throughout this pandemic, Harris Teeter's most urgent priority has been providing a safe shopping experience for our associates and shoppers and that continues today."
Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). The regional grocery chain employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.
