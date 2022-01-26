MATTHEWS, N.C., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter announced today the launch of its Health Partner Round Up Campaign to benefit leading health non-profit organizations, including American Cancer Society (ACS), American Heart Association (AHA), JDRF and Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).
Now through April 5, 2022, shoppers can round up their transaction to the nearest whole dollar at select Harris Teeter stores, excluding Hampton Roads and Outer Banks locations, to benefit ACS, AHA, JDRF and MDA. The funds collected throughout the campaign will be evenly distributed among the four health charity partners; 100 percent of the funds will benefit the local community in which the donation was made.
"Non-profits, such as these ones, rely on the generosity of our valued associates and loyal shoppers. These donations are critical for these organizations to continue conducting research and providing life-saving treatments and programs," said Paige Pauroso, communications specialists for Harris Teeter. "Through this unique partnership we can increase awareness of each non-profit organization's role in improving lives and building healthier communities."
The campaign provides shoppers the opportunity to give back to the local community while making an impact in the advancement of critical research programs and life-changing technology and treatments. The services and resources provided by ACS, AHA, JDRF and MDA are critical to improving the lives of those impacted by cancer, heart disease, type 1 diabetes and neuromuscular diseases.
Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). The regional grocery chain employs approximately 30,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.
Media Contact
Paige Pauroso, Harris Teeter, 704-844-3101, ppauroso@harristeeter.com
SOURCE Harris Teeter