DUBLIN, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Market By Type (Type 1, Type 2, Hyperglycemia ,Hypoglycemia), By Frequency (One, Four, Others), By Product (Glucometer, Software, Test Strips, Lancet), By End-User (Hospital, Personal Care), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, owing to various growth factors such as increasing number of diabetic patients around the world, sedentary lifestyles, surge in need for faster and safer diagnosis & treatment of diabetes.
Furthermore, technological innovations, early detection of hypo/hyperglycemic diabetes, increasing awareness about diabetes care and rise in obese population is driving the growth of the Global Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Market. Additionally, aging population is also acting as a major driver for the growth of the self-monitoring blood glucose devices market as it is more prone to diabetes and illness due to their low immunity levels.
Moreover, self-monitoring blood glucose devices are used to monitor a patient's blood glucose level. They find wide application as they are easy-to-use and enable people to monitor their blood glucose levels irrespective of their location. However, the self-monitoring blood glucose market also faces some restraints. The capital required for R&D activities involved in the development of self-monitoring devices is high, which acts as a barrier for companies willing to enter the market.
The market is segmented based type, frequency, product, end-user and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into glucometer, software, test strips and lancet. Test strips dominated the self-monitoring blood glucose market and are expected to hold their dominance in the coming years as they are cost-effective and are also used for testing ketone levels in the blood.
Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and personal care. Among these two, the personal care segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Global Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Market until 2025. The reason behind this is increasing awareness among people about regular monitoring of glucose levels.
Major players operating in the Global Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Market include PHC Holdings Corporation, Roche, LifeScan, Arkray,Ascensia Diabetes Care, Agamatrix, Bionime Corporation, Sanofi, Dexcom, Medtronic, Nipro Diagnostics, B. Braun, Becton Dickinson, Trividia Health, Rossmax, Allmedicus, Nova Biomedical, Sinocare, Morepen Laboratories, I-Sens and others. There is a moderate threat to new players entering the self-monitoring blood glucose market, as every new player needs to abide by the stringent and mandatory regulatory standards set by the governments.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
