RENO, Nev., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holistic selfcare thought leader and CHI Institute Founder, Richard Lee, announced he will be distributing his groundbreaking new eLearning Class, 8 Steps to Life, free through 2020.
Richard Lee said… "In a world where everything seems to be all about profit, now is the time to instead aid humanity, we are sharing my selfcare pillars for free. Our mission is simply to enhance your human experience, enjoy!"
The new eLearning Class is a groundbreaking eight step deep dive. Each chapter introduces a new step which will reduce your internal struggle and build vitality and resilience to enhance your human experience. You will delve into vital fields, what overloads, congests, and depletes each of these fields of consciousness and what you can do about it. Exercises have been paired with each step of 8 Steps to Life, teaching simple exercises which cultivate human vitality which leads to greater resilience, immune competence, vitality, and optimism.
How does it work? Free signups for 8 Steps to Life eLearning Class begin immediately and will last through 2020. Signup Free, click here.
Following your signup, or beginning on 5.18.2020, every seven days, for eight weeks, you will receive 8 Steps to Life's next chapter link and exercises via email. Each chapter, or step, and correlating exercises have been designed to take the reader one week to implement and internalize. Following eight weeks completion, you will emerge stronger physically and mentally.
Richard Lee, Founder and Lead Scientist said… "We are providing this eLearning Class free-of-charge so far more people will benefit from it. It is our hope that, when you see that our 8 Steps to Life eLearning Class enhances your human experience, you will forward it to a friend. Pass the signup along, if each person who receives it forwards it to 2 or 3 people, this little book can spread and enhance the human experience of millions of lives around the world without costing anyone a penny."
About CHI Institute
The CHI Institute was founded in 1988 and was developed by Richard Lee to empower society to welcome struggles, overcome health challenges, and embrace the human experience. The company produces a range of self-care devices. The company is based in Reno, NV. For more information, visit https://www.chi.us.
Name: Matthew Beffa, Communications Specialist
Organization: CHI Institute
Company URL: www.chi.us
Address: Dant Blvd, Reno, NV 89509