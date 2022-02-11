LAS VEGAS, February 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Semglutide Peptide was approved by the FDA in 2021. American Male Wellness is proud to offer a new Semaglutide Peptide Therapy in Las Vegas.
American Male Wellness Semaglutide Peptide Therapy has been shown with proven results to help those with obesity and diabetes by helping to reduce appetite and control cravings. The AMW clinic was able to reverse type 2 diabetes and pre-diabetes situations in patients within 3-6 months.
This miracle peptide was initially discovered and used by patients with Type 2 diabetes and pre-diabetes. Although in later research it was discovered that the Semaglutide peptide had a great impact on weight loss contribution in a more natural way and patients were able to lose up to 10% of body fat within 1 year. These patients were able to sustain the results and Semaglutide is becoming more available for everyone and not limited only to people with diabetes.
American Male Wellness is offering a groundbreaking therapy for diabetes and weight loss candidates through the use of Semaglutide Peptides, which was approved for use by the FDA in 2021. American Male Wellness is a leading men's and women's health clinic in Las Vegas providing a number of holistic and natural therapies. Semaglutide Peptide Therapy has been shown to help those with obesity and diabetes by helping to reduce appetite and control cravings.
Having trouble managing diabetes - The Semaglutide peptide works by stimulating insulin secretion, suppressing appetite, and increasing satiety (fullness after eating).
These effects are the result of the actions on GLP-1 receptors in the GI tract which help regulate blood glucose levels as well as suppress appetite.
Peptide Therapy: A Natural Alternative for Diabetes Treatment
American Male Wellness provides patients with a significant level of care and understanding that is not available anywhere else in Las Vegas. The use of Semaglutide Peptides is providing hope for those who suffer from obesity as well as those looking to manage their diabetes. Those interested in receiving therapy should contact American Male Wellness to learn more about treatment options.
"We are excited to be able to offer this therapy at our clinic," said Dr. Tam. "It will help those individuals suffering from diabetes and weight issues regain control over their health and lifestyle."
Semaglutide Peptide Therapy is a commonly used treatment for obesity and Type 2 diabetes that has been shown to help those with weight loss by helping to reduce appetite and control cravings. In addition, the therapy can lead to improved blood sugar levels as well as a decrease in common symptoms of diabetes such as excessive thirst, hunger, urination, fatigue, blurry vision, and irritability.
American Male Wellness is proud to offer Semaglutide Peptide Therapy in Las Vegas
The therapy requires two injections per week over the course of 12 weeks, and it has been shown to help patients lose 6-8% of their weight. This means that after 12 weeks on the program, an obese patient could potentially lose up to 18 pounds or more. Patients who complete all 24 weeks can expect to see an average total weight loss of about 20 pounds.
Benefits of Semaglutide Peptides:
- Lose weight
- Lowers blood pressure
- Lowers blood sugar
- Lowers cholesterol
- Manages cardiovascular health
- Easy to implement in your medication plan
American Male Wellness is the best male clinic in Las Vegas that combines the latest medical breakthroughs with traditional, natural therapies to achieve unprecedented results in a safe and private healing environment.
We provide leading-edge treatments such as Erectile Dysfunction, Testosterone Replacement, Peptide Therapy, and much more!
Media Contact
Eytan, American Male Wellness, 1 (702) 347-7000, info@americanmalewellness.com
Dr. Kenneth Tam, American Male Wellness, (702) 347-7000, info@americanmalewellness.com
SOURCE American Male Wellness