GERMANTOWN, Md., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for diseases of high unmet medical need, today announced that the company held a Type C meeting with the Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies at the FDA on March 10, 2020 to discuss future clinical development plans for NSI-566, the company's leading neural stem cell therapy candidate, for the treatment of patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). As a result of the discussion and feedback received from the FDA, Seneca believes that the existing phase 1 and 2 trial results support moving into a phase 3 clinical study for ALS.
"This represents a major step forward in getting our potentially beneficial therapy to patients who suffer from this devastating disease," said David Recker, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for Seneca. "We received significant guidance from FDA regarding an acceptable trial design and are in the process of developing the protocol for further review."
"We are very pleased with the outcome of the discussions," said Dr. Ken Carter, Executive Chairman of Seneca. "We look forward to working closely with the Agency on finalizing the design of a Phase 3 trial for this devastating disease."
NSI-566 has received orphan drug designation in the US for the treatment of ALS. Orphan drug designation offers the sponsor various incentives, including tax credits for qualified clinical testing and extended marketing exclusivity.
About ALS
ALS is a universally fatal disorder that causes progressive paralysis and eventually death from respiratory failure. Though it is rare, ALS is the most common form of motor neuron disease, with approximately 6,000 new cases diagnosed every year in the US. In 2018 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that there were between 16,000 and 17,000 individuals in the US with ALS.
About Seneca Biopharma, Inc.
Seneca Biopharma, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for diseases of high unmet medical need. The Company is in the process of transforming the organization through the acquisition or in-licensing of new science and technologies, to develop with the goal of providing meaningful therapies for patients.
NSI-566 is a stem cell therapy being tested for treatment of paralysis in stroke, ALS, and chronic spinal cord injury (cSCI).
