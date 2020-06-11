PHOENIX, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, encourages businesses and pest management professionals (PMP) to deploy ContraPest® in their integrated pest management programs to enhance rat control as communities begin to reopen. The CDC has warned of aggressive rats searching for food as their normal sources have been disrupted. These animals will proliferate as their food supplies return. SenesTech recommends that businesses and communities take a proactive approach to prevent an explosion of rats in commercial and residential areas, especially as warmer weather is the best time for rats to breed.
"Springtime sees an uptick in rat populations as the warmer weather provides them with more readily available food and water sources. The response to the global pandemic exacerbated the normal winter food shortage, allowing only the fittest rodents to survive. As their food supplies return, we expect the population to grow rapidly," said Ken Siegel, CEO of SenesTech. "During the pandemic, we reached out to over 70 top municipalities with populations exceeding 200,000 to partner with and educate on the benefits of fertility control as businesses resume."
"SenesTech is also responding to the increase in rat sightings by launching a commercial campaign in June to promote and encourage organizations and PMPs to deploy ContraPest immediately to get ahead of the rat reproduction cycle, as people start to venture out with social distancing in mind," comments Steve Krause, EVP of Sales and Marketing. "We know fertility control is the right solution to add to an IPM program for prevention, while using traditional measures as spikes are encountered. We believe that ContraPest's environmentally friendly formula is the perfect solution for many commercial business locations."
Order direct today at http://store.senestech.com.
About SenesTech
SenesTech is changing the model for pest management by targeting one of the root causes of the problem: reproduction.
ContraPest® is an innovative technology with an approach that targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes in rat populations, inducing egg loss in female rats and impairing sperm development in males. Using a proprietary bait delivery method, ContraPest® is dispensed in a highly palatable liquid formulation that promotes sustained consumption by rat communities. ContraPest® is designed, formulated and dispensed to be low hazard for handlers and non-target species such as wildlife, livestock and pets, where the active ingredients break down rapidly.
We believe ContraPest® will establish a new paradigm in rodent control, resulting in a decreased reliance on lethal options. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, our expectation regarding sales commitments, our expectation regarding the conversion of sales commitments and programs to revenue, our belief that our product is more humane, less harmful to the environment and more effective than traditional methods, and our belief that ContraPest will establish a new paradigm in rodent control without environmental effects of rodenticides. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.
CONTACT:
Investor: Robert Blum, Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz, Lytham Partners, LLC, 602-889-9700, senestech@lythampartners.com
Company: Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, SenesTech, Inc., 928-779-4143