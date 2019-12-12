Senhwa Biosciences Reports Positive Phase 1 Data of CX-5461 in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors at 2019 SABCS

Evidence of human efficacy observed in patients with specific biomarkers and refractory to standard treatments including platinum and other chemotherapeutics G-quadruplex stabilizers are a novel class of therapy that accelerate double-stranded DNA (dsDNA) breaks Recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) was determined