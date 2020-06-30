PETALUMA, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Care Authority has aligned with the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners (NCCDP) to educate their franchisees and staff. The Certified Dementia Practitioner designation is well-known for its robust amount of information and skill-building to help caregivers and others on the front lines of supporting people living with dementia. The timing of these developments is perfect, as Senior Care Authority recognizes Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month. Currently, 80% of Senior Care Authority franchisees are certified, with the remaining ones completing the program this summer. Senior Care Authority franchisees have also achieved Certified Senior Advisor (CSA) status. New franchisees will also be required to complete both certifications.
These landmark certifications are part of the company's ongoing efforts to increase their franchisees' expertise in dementia strategies in addition to the comprehensive training which is a mandatory part of setting up a Senior Care Authority business. All new franchisees are provided with 70 hours of overall training in how to best be of service to the needs of seniors and their families, in addition to an additional required 12-hour training in Eldercare Consulting. Families are in very skilled and caring hands when working with a Senior Care Authority Advisor.
Senior Care Authority is a well-known senior placement and eldercare consulting organization and is often asked by publications for their expertise on senior care as was highlighted in a recent USA Today supplement. The company's knowledgeable and compassionate advisors guide families as they navigate the challenges that arise while choosing appropriate care options for their loved ones. Highly trained, skilled, CDP and CSA certified staff members act as consultants to families to ensure they find the best long-term care options and care plans in their area based on the needs of each senior.
"Recognizing Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month is important for raising awareness and educating families about dementia. Dementia is a reality for far too many seniors. The caring team at Senior Care Authority understands the challenges of living with dementia. We do everything in our power to help families place their loved ones with senior care that offers a chance at the quality of life they deserve in their golden years," said Frank Samson, CEO of Senior Care Authority.
About Senior Care Authority
Founded in 2009 and expanding in late 2014 through franchising, the company currently serves 75 locations in 24 states and Canada. The network is comprised of professionally trained and experienced local advisors who assist families with the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, nursing care and other long-term care services. Learn more at seniorcareauthority.com.
