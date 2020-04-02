BALTIMORE, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a recommendation that seniors need to avoid public groups. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), seniors are exceptionally vulnerable to the novel Coronavirus and should avoid being out in public. This makes in-home care one of the safest options available for seniors today, which means more seniors are now staying in their homes and need assistance.
Senior Helpers®, one of the nation's premier providers of personalized in-home care, is seeing the demand for its services increase and has begun hiring new caregivers in most markets across the U.S. to focus more on taking care of others. Thousands of seniors have been told to stay in their homes. Many of these seniors need care, and Senior Helpers is being called on to help.
Senior Helpers also recently announced an additional step to ensure its caregivers can deliver their services safely and effectively. Certified as a Great Place to Work, the company is the first, and so far the only, national in-home care provider to provide each franchise owner across its nationwide network with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) designed to help ensure all caregivers and clients remain safe under its care amid the current pandemic.
"People want to keep their parents safe and follow the CDC's recommendation to have seniors avoid groups of people. This has translated into a significant increase in the need for in-home care," said Peter Ross, co-founder and CEO of Senior Helpers.
With health and safety in mind for both its staff and applicants, Senior Helpers is taking the unprecedented step of using corporate resources to ship every location the PPE that is needed. Further, the company will host virtual interviews and pre-hire sessions for a safe and effective hiring process for all new team members. In addition to traditional onboarding, every new caregiver will also complete extensive, updated training with courses such as Hand Hygiene, Infection Control, Influenza Prevention and Transmission-Based Precaution, among others.
"We place the safety and care of our team members and clients above all else," said Ross. "We are looking for great people who are interested in joining a great company in an industry that is projected to grow consistently over the next 30 years."
Senior Helpers locations are currently hiring nationwide; for more information on how to apply, visit www.seniorhelpers.com/careers/apply-now.
About Senior Helpers®
Senior Helpers® is the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2002 with a vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers® has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors.
Senior Helpers® was the first and remains the only national in-home care provider to be certified as a Great Place to Work. The company has been named by Fortune Magazine as one of the best places to work in the aging services category and one of the best places to work in the state of New York. Senior Helpers is one of Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise Companies and is an approved partner in the Military Spouse Employment Partnership. Senior Helpers is also an active member of the Healthcare Leadership Council—an exclusive alliance of leading healthcare companies from all health sectors committed to advancing the American healthcare system. Learn more by visiting http://www.seniorhelpers.com.
