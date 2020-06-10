BALTIMORE, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Helpers®, the nation's premier provider of in-home senior care services, today announced it will host an informative webinar on the serious effects of social isolation caused by COVID-19 on those living with dementia, to be held on June 18 and to be led by nationally renowned dementia care expert Teepa Snow of Positive Approach, LLC, co-creator of the award-winning Senior Gems® Alzheimer's and dementia care program.
Maintaining social distancing boundaries to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus is challenging for all but is even more so for those living with dementia. As such, Snow will address how to recognize the signs and symptoms of depression and anxiety in those living with dementia, and will help caregivers recognize and respond more accurately to unwanted effects of social isolation to reduce the chances for escalation and 'non-helpful' hospitalizations.
Senior Helpers operates with a vision to be the leading home care company in each community it serves. Its caregivers are trained to offer the highest level of care possible based on the company's Senior Gems® Alzheimer's and Dementia care program, the gold standard for excellence in personalized in-home senior care.
Thursday, June 18, 2020
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT
Visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3327471137693128976 or call (800) 760-6389 for more information. The event is open to healthcare workers, providers and family caregivers focused on the elderly community. For more information, visit www.seniorhelpers.com.
