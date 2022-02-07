CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Senior Housing News (SHN), an Aging Media publication, has released the results of its 2022 Senior Housing Outlook Survey, finding that senior living organizations are optimistic about the industry in 2022, and they are innovating to prepare for a recovery year ahead.
SHN conducted the survey in partnership with senior housing finance solutions provider Lument to gain perspective on how senior living organizations are navigating new challenges and opportunities in the wake of the pandemic. The results show the views of 351 senior living professionals in a variety of leadership roles and organizations, providing context and insight around the keys to recovery in the era of COVID-19.
By examining the industry's outlook on 2022, this survey shed light on the factors driving optimism, occupancy recovery, staffing challenges and investments in the year ahead.
In summary, respondents indicated:
- The senior housing industry is optimistic about 2022
- Occupancy is expected to rebound in the coming months
- Staffing continues to be a significant pain point in 2022 and will cause ongoing challenges
- Many organizations anticipate buying assets in 2022
"Clearly the road to recovery has its challenges, but thanks to the resiliency of the seniors housing industry and the hard work by our clients and lending partners, we remain optimistic about the industry's prospects moving forward, much like the respondents to SHN's informative survey," said Aaron Becker, head of seniors housing and healthcare production at Lument.
"In this critical period of recovery, the senior housing industry is optimistic about the year ahead," said Senior Housing News Managing Editor Tim Mullaney. "The results from our survey with Lument reveal the key drivers of that sentiment, from occupancy recovery and staffing to the 2022 investment landscape."
The survey was conducted online between Nov. 12, 2021, and Dec. 9, 2021. Access the full survey results here.
