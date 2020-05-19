LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IPRO's Chief Operating Officer Harry M. Feder, MPA, has been elected Board Chair of URAC, a leading national organization that accredits healthcare providers operating in a number of settings. Mr. Feder serves on the URAC Board as the representative of the American Health Quality Association, which represents the Medicare Quality Improvement Organizations.
"As a nationally recognized expert in utilization management, quality improvement and independent external review, it makes perfect sense that the URAC Board of Directors would turn to Harry to lead the organization in its next chapter of accreditation standard-setting," according to IPRO Chief Executive Officer Theodore O. Will, MPA. "I know the entire IPRO Board joins me in congratulating Harry on this important recognition."
"URAC is delighted to have Harry in this leadership role with our Board. His broad expertise and commitment to healthcare quality make him an ideal fit with our organization and our goals," adds Shawn Griffin, MD, URAC's President and CEO.
As IPRO's Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Feder serves as project director for a number of federal and state contracts, as well as oversight of IPRO's healthcare integrity programs. He leads a department of more than 200 professionals with contracts in over twenty states and the District of Columbia as well as national contracts.
A Past President of the National Association of Independent Review Organizations (NAIRO), Feder is the author of a regular column on utilization management in the Journal of Health Care Compliance. He holds a Master's Degree in Public Administration from New York University.
About IPRO
IPRO is a national, not-for-profit healthcare organization that works with government agencies, providers and consumers to implement innovative programs that bring policy ideas to life. IPRO does this by making creative use of clinical expertise, emerging technology, data solutions, and diverse marketplace experience to make the healthcare system work better. Incorporated in 1983, IPRO is one of the nation's largest and most experienced healthcare quality improvement organizations. IPRO works in partnership with clients to achieve their goals of improved, equitable, and cost-effective healthcare.
About URAC
Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization that used evidence-based measures and develops standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. URAC's portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.