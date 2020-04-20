ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The top priority of senior living communities, now and always, is the safety of their residents and staff. Staff at assisted living, independent living, continuing care, and memory care communities are doing everything they can to protect residents and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in their communities.
"This is no doubt an extremely challenging time for everyone, and the senior living industry is no exception," said James Balda, president & CEO, of Argentum. "Our member communities follow strict infection control procedures and protocol every day to mitigate the spread of illness and they are taking significant steps, with the resources they have, to minimize risk to their residents and staff. But they critically need priority access to testing and PPE as they are on the front lines, caring for a highly vulnerable population."
Measures taken by senior living communities include restricting visitor access, pausing communal dining, adding enhanced infection control measures, and taking the temperatures of employees, among other controls, while also closely following guidance from local and state health officials. Employees also receive initial and ongoing training to maintain their safety and the wellbeing of senior living residents.
While the media is doing a significant public service by providing important reporting during this crisis, many news outlets continue to make a common but meaningful error in conflating nursing homes with the broader spectrum of senior living communities that support independent living, assisted living, and memory care.
While senior living communities have experienced tragic losses in the past weeks, the coronavirus risk profile for those living and working in these communities is far more optimistic. A study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on April 3 suggests that senior living communities may be in a better position to contain the spread of the disease because of their ability to have greater social distancing.
"Senior living communities support a vulnerable population of seniors and require the prompt attention of our elected officials and regulators," said Dave Schless, president of the American Seniors Housing Association (ASHA). "It is critical that we secure funding and priority access to testing and PPE in order to continue to protect both residents and staff."
