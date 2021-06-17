BOSTON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniorlink Inc., a leading tech-enabled health services company, is pleased to announce that Senior Vice President of Clinical & Operations Support Services Katie Tardiff will be part of an expert panel discussing "Innovations in Caregiving: Approaches to Managing Care of People of Dementia," a webinar hosted by the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (MassTech) under their Mass Caregiving Initiative.
The virtual event takes place on Thursday, June 24th at 1 pm ET and will also feature speakers from the Alzheimer's Association and Kinto. The June 24th webinar will examine data around the increasing prevalence of dementia in Massachusetts and discuss the demands placed on families and caregivers. As part of this presentation, Tardiff will share Seniorlink's experience developing and implementing their VOICE (Vital Outcomes Inspired by Caregiver Engagement) solution, focused on dementia care that was successfully piloted in Massachusetts and Indiana and currently part of Seniorlink's dementia caregiver protocols nationwide.
The 12-month pilot of VOICE partnered family caregivers of persons diagnosed with dementia with experienced coaches, who shared Seniorlink's proprietary dementia protocols through the company's secure collaboration app, Vela. The pilot demonstrated improved satisfaction for family caregivers and patient outcomes, including a 56% reduction in ER visits and a 21% reduction in hospitalizations. Through its relationship with Seniorlink, Humana uses VOICE to offer care management and support to families caring for members diagnosed with dementia.
"I am pleased to have the opportunity to share the insights and results of our innovative VOICE program with the Mass Caregiving Initiative," Tardiff said. "The growing prevalence of dementia and Alzheimer's in our aging population is going to have a significant impact on families and communities across the U.S."
Joining Tardiff on the panel will be Beth Kallmyer, Vice President of Care and Support for the Alzheimer's Association; Joe Chung, CEO of Kinto, which has developed a digital care coaching application; and Amelia Thomley, who works as both a Care Consultant and a Coach for the Alzheimer's Association and Kinto.
The Mass Caregiving Initiative was developed by MassTech in partnership with public and private sector stakeholders to support caregivers in their communities and workplaces. The Initiative's focus on innovation spotlights solutions that leaders and organizations can use to lessen caregiver stress and support caregivers. To addresses these issues, MassTech launched the 'Innovations in Caregiving' webinar series, followed by the COVID-19 Recovery Challenge, a program to identify and grow digital health solutions to support family caregivers.
"We understand that family caregivers are a vital source of support to individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer's and related dementias," said Laurance Stuntz, Director of the Massachusetts eHealth Institute at MassTech, and the moderator of the webinar. "We are committed to highlighting innovative approaches, products, and services that empower caregivers and are pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate with Seniorlink, Kinto, and the Alzheimer's Association on this important topic."
About Seniorlink
Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company focused on keeping care in the home, where family caregivers play a pivotal role. The Company's solutions combine Vela, Seniorlink's collaboration technology, with evidence-based clinical protocols and the human touch of dedicated care teams working in partnership with family caregivers. Seniorlink's solutions lead to improved outcomes, cost savings and improved consumer engagement and satisfaction for health plans and providers. For more information, please visit www.Seniorlink.com.
