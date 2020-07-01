MONTREAL, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Making glasses remotely was already possible, but now, people can also make dentures this way.
A Canadian dental technician's innovation is now helping toothless patients to manufacture their own dentures, from home.
The elderly and other vulnerable people can now order a kit online, allowing them to take the firsts steps in producing their future dentures. Then Apprenteeth will finish them in Hong Kong, in a top world-class lab in the healthcare sector.
100%
All 22 seniors who ordered the kit, today wear "their" dentures. Along with a boost to their self-esteem comes: Dignity Regained; chewing fiercely; laughing and singing out loud, without the fear of losing dentures; looking for and finding work; no longer fearing onlookers; finally socializing, kissing, etc.
9 times cheaper
This online formula removes a huge portion of a dental clinic's overhead (office rents, staff, large equipment costs, etc.) allowing us to pass along savings of over 88% to the clients.
In addition to promoting autonomy, the Apprenteeth concept democratizes access to a functional, beautiful and affordable dentition.
Dental "Third World"
''After having made many dentures for Mayans, deep in the Yucatan jungle in Mexico as a humanitarian worker, I'm now helping in another dental third world: North America'' says Pierre Anthian, the founder of the Apprenteeth Innovation.
Over 6 million Americans give up on having fitted dental prosthesis, each year, most often out of sticker shock.
Here's a link to a video of actual users of the service:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WITtkfc8zAk
Their phone numbers are available upon request.
Media representatives: if someone you know would like to test this service before your report, we'll make their dentures free of charge, so you can see how satisfied they are, for yourself.