LARGO, Fla., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that more than two-thirds of Medicare beneficiaries have multiple chronic conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease and lung disease.(1) It is critical for seniors, notes Dave Rich, CEO of Ensurem, a Florida-based insurance technology and product distribution firm, to take an active role in the management of their chronic care. Seniors should be educated on their chronic condition and what they can do to avoid or reduce complications from it as they age. "But just as important," says Rich, "is selecting a Medicare health insurance plan that provides adequate coverage of their doctors and treatments."
While Original Medicare provides coverage for chronic conditions, many Medicare health plans offered by private insurance companies also offer additional health-related benefits, like coverage of over-the-counter medications, in-home support services, nutrition counseling and transportation to medical appointments. Some also offer expanded benefits for nonmedical services, such as meal delivery and transportation to the grocery store.
For those enrolled in both Medicare and Medicaid, a Special Needs Plan (SNP) is another option. A chronic condition SNP offers coverage to those who have diabetes, end-stage renal disease, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other illnesses.
Managing Your Chronic Condition
When living with a chronic health condition, says Rich, knowledge is king. It is important to understand which doctors and treatments are covered under a specific plan and which are not. A licensed insurance agents specializing in Medicare solutions from a wide variety of top-rated insurance carriers can provide clarity on each plan's offerings, and what changes in coverage might be advisable.
Along with the proper Medicare insurance coverage, part of dealing with a chronic condition, or a multiplicity of them, says Rich, is maintaining a healthy lifestyle. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), older adults can benefit from regular, moderate physical activity. This is true even for people with medical conditions such as arthritis, heart disease, obesity, and high blood pressure.
Fitness expert and Ensurem brand ambassador Denise Austin, who recently turned 65, encourages older adults to keep moving. "Regular activity positively impacts our physical health as well as our mental and emotional wellbeing. It can help give us more energy and greater self-confidence, enabling us to embrace our later years."
Austin recommends incorporating a blend of aerobic exercise—like walking, along with strength training and stretching daily. She also advocates commitment. "Quick fixes won't do once we reach a certain age," says Austin. "Instead, it's all about making real, meaningful lifestyle changes."
Chronic conditions, in other words, says Austin, need not be a deterrent to a healthy lifestyle. Dave Rich agrees. "Through Medicare and your insurance broker," he says, "you should learn all you can about your condition or conditions and how to best manage them. There is a wealth of information available."
About Ensurem:
Ensurem, headquartered in Largo, FL, is a leading technology and product distribution company serving carriers and consumers within the massive U.S. senior market. The company offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, vision, dental, hospital indemnity and final expense insurance. It also provides end-to-end solutions for carriers, including product development, digital marketing and consumer-centric insurance technologies. For more information, please visit ensurem.com.
