PHOENIX, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Senita Athletics, an Arizona-based leader in durable, fashionable, and functional athletic gear, has partnered with Insulet Corporation, the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, for its annual Senita Scholars program - awarding four $5,000 scholarships to people with type 1 diabetes.
In honor of National Diabetes Awareness Month, Senita Athletics has launched a specific 'Senita Scholars' collection in support of those with type 1 diabetes and is dedicating a portion of the collection's sales in November to help fund the scholarships. The brand has strategically partnered with Insulet's Omnipod®, an innovative tubeless, wearable insulin delivery system that eliminates the need for multiple daily injections, to help raise awareness of this chronic condition.
"When running a business, you gain the opportunity to give back to others and support the community around you. We are so grateful for the chance to go beyond what our products are intended for and successfully accomplish, which is to help make the day-to-day life of those with type 1 diabetes much easier," said Liz Pogue, owner of Senita Athletics. "We were blown away by the response from last year's scholarship and feel fortunate to play a small role in people's continued achievements and life's story - we're lucky to have them as part of our Senita community."
Maddie & Jenna, the co-founders of Senita Athletics, learned early on about type 1 diabetes when their brother was diagnosed at just 13 years old. The sisters have long been committed to raising awareness about this chronic condition and through Senita, they have designed many products over the years that include pockets, which create more ease and comfort during a workout for those with type 1 diabetes.
"Being diagnosed with this chronic disease at such a young age was hard," said Brittany Mulch, campaign leader of Senita Athletics, Type 1 Diabetic. "I wanted so badly to have a friend like myself who I could share this interest with so I wouldn't feel like the odd man out. Fast forward to about a year and a half ago, I started working out with a personal trainer who also happened to have type 1 diabetes. He was wearing both Omnipod and Dexcom and made it look… so cool! My ego immediately disappeared and since then, I've been wearing Omnipod and Dexcom, and not only has it shifted my perspective on my condition, but it's also completely changed my life for the better."
To be eligible, students across the U.S. must be either a graduating senior in high school or a current undergraduate and have type 1 diabetes. Applications are open today, Nov. 1 and will close on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m. MST. Grantees will be selected and announced by Wednesday, Dec. 15.
"We're glad to partner with Senita, a brand that has a great history in bringing awareness and representation to diabetes, which aligns well with our mission of simplifying the lives of people with diabetes," said Lei Mercado, chief marketing officer of Insulet Corporation, makers of Omnipod®. "We're thrilled to support the Senita Scholars program, which will allow people with diabetes to continue to pursue their passions and realize their dreams."
The Senita Scholars scholarship selection committee will consist of Brittany Mulch, campaign leader of Senita Athletics and Type 1 Diabetic, Liz Pogue, CEO of Senita Athletics, Jenna Transtrum, co-founder of Senita Athletics, Maddie Carr, co-founder of Senita Athletics and Dallin Lowder, Ph. D. student Baylor College of Medicine, Type 1 Diabetic.
To learn more and apply, please visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdbvzutYNEdvlphaGdE_Ifq9kuxxR2XwNu3pIPJBcvKTEp4fA/viewform?usp=sf_link.
About Senita Athletics
Senita Athletics creates durable, fashionable, and functional athletic apparel at a fraction of the price of its competitors. Founded in 2015, Senita Athletics has become a multi-million dollar operation offering affordable, reliable athletic apparel alongside a motivating community. Additionally, the Arizona-based company fills the gap within the maternity marketplace, providing options for a woman's changing body pre-and post-baby. Senita Athletics believes that high-quality athleticwear, and the confidence and empowerment that comes with it, should be accessible to as many people as possible. To learn more, please visit https://www.senitaathletics.com/
