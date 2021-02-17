SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of Senseon® have unveiled their latest access control innovation for the healthcare market in response to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FridgiGuard ® is an electronic locking system for refrigerators in medical and scientific environments. The system includes the FridgiGuard lock and companion software that tracks lock activity.

Built with productivity in mind, Fridgiguard installs on refrigerator units in minutes. All you need is an industrial-grade adhesive.

Other benefits include:

  • No conflict with existing hardware
  • Enhanced regulatory compliance
  • RFID access & wi-fi control
  • No batteries needed
  • Touchless operation

Each FridgiGuard system comes with a comprehensive and subscription-free software program which enables administrators to set up user access and track activity.

Sid Kalantar, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing for Senseon, explains:

"FridgiGuard is the latest step toward making electronic access control seamless and accessible at all levels. With our work in various industries, we know how essential it is to not compromise quality protection for convenience. We believe we have achieved a perfect balance with FridgiGuard."

To learn more about the Fridgiguard solution, visit the official Senseon webpage at https://www.senseon.com/fridgiguard-refrigerator-lock/.

About Senseon:

Senseon® is the only smart-access security solution with native integration for drawers, slides, and cabinets. As an innovation of Accuride® International, the world's foremost manufacturer of drawer slide technology, Senseon® has been pushing the boundaries of cabinet-level access control for 7 years.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senseon-unveils-fridgiguard-an-easy-install-refrigerator-lock-for-healthcare-industry-301230567.html

SOURCE Senseon

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.