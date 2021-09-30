HAYDEN, Idaho, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SentientLight LLC has launched the Sentient Element, one of the most powerful, affordable and portable PEMF devices that allows users in need of healing to choose from long, low-intensity sessions to short, deep penetrating high-intensity sessions or anything in-between. This facilitates cell healing and re-energization, detoxifies the body and helps the mind and body recover quickly. It is also an Iontophoresis machine.
"Back in 2000, I received a tick bite while hiking in the Cascade foothills just east of Seattle led to Lyme disease. Suffering from its typical progression that the conventional medical system had no answer for, and diagnosed with 12 co-infections, I got to the point of almost dying as the spirochetes (bacteria) became oral antibiotic resistant. Debilitated and in a wheelchair, I made a full recovery after 13 years, doggedly taking one small step in front of another," said Larry Langdon, owner, chief engineer and developer of the Sentient Element.
Using his background in electrical engineering and programming, Larry began developing his own PEMF coiling device, the Ampcoil, based on the Doug Coil design—the result was the Sentient Element. Although driven by the desire to help Lyme sufferers, the PEMF machine has also been found to be helpful for all kinds of maladies as well as for general health improvement. It assists with muscle fatigue after exercise, supports general relaxation, optimizes wellness non-invasively, and enables users to experience more energy naturally.
Unlike most PEMF devices that only range from 1-50 Hz, the Sentient Element has a wide frequency range of 7-10,000 Hz. The dual coil design that offers twice the coverage of the pulsed electromagnetic field is among the most advanced. While intensity goes deep, the large surface area covers more parts of the body. Versatile and easy to use, the PEMF machine supports all waveforms and has unbeatable Power. SentientLight provides Discount coupons for Lyme sufferers, a 100% money back guarantee and a Lifetime Warranty are included.
"My life-changing experience inspired me to help people living with Lyme disease. I'm now dedicated to helping others with the Sentient Element, using my knowledge and talents. My mission is to make PEMF therapy effective, affordable and convenient for everyone," said Langdon.
Research indicates that chronic, deep-seated health issues respond faster and better to high-intensity PEMF machines. The NIH studies prove this. PEMF therapy has been found to be safe, non-invasive and effective in several clinical scenarios to treat non-specific low back pain, patellofemoral pain syndrome, chronic post-operative pain, osteoarthritis-related pain, brain trauma, rheumatoid arthritis-related pain, and fibromyalgia-related pain. It may also alleviate chronic pain and fatigue in patients with Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome (IC/BPS). In postoperative spinal surgery PEMF stimulation had higher rates of spinal fusion than control groups.
"I, myself, have been able to get completely off opiates (taken for over a year due to a severe back injury) because of the pain relief and nerve repair afforded me by using the Sentient Element. Likewise, it has helped diabetics, it has been able to reduce one's intake of insulin, lower blood sugar numbers to near normal levels, and relieve neuropathy by 'coiling,'" said Langdon.
Larry Langdon founded SentientLight LLC in 2018. He has 30+ years of experience innovating cutting-edge technologies for Boeing, National Semiconductor, Intel, Microsoft and classified projects requiring special clearance for high-level applications. Utilizing his B.S. in electrical engineering, he has extensive experience in software, hardware, integration, instrumentation, product testing and embedded designs, including the first FDA approved defibrillator.
