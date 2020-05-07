WALLOPS ISLAND, Va., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Robotic Solutions (SRS) has announced development of an access control device with technology that provides fever identification and adapts to antibody verification. Chief Operating Officer, John Robinson, of SRS commented "In this time of social distancing, it has become critically important to control access to sensitive areas in the healthcare, law enforcement, government, manufacturing, and other fields. The new need for screening the health of individuals has slowed and complicated the traditional procedures. The SRS Mobile Sentinel provides the necessary control, remotely and safely."
Mobile Sentinel is an unmanned, portable, first line of defense gate, applicable across multiple international industries. The Mobile Sentinel offers unparalleled network connectivity with enhanced 360° surveillance, granting best-in-class physical and visual access control. With a network backbone capable of connecting any type of IOT device, the options for function-specific security hardware integrations are endless.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, the Team from SRS integrated technology that recognizes antibody verification, external body temperature (EBT) and license plate readers to better equip the healthcare security industry during these trying times. Lead Engineer, Chase Riley, explains further, "Development of this system is more than a matter of placing new sensors in the vehicle. This is a flexible, integrated system that is made practical by Mobile Sentinel's open source Application Protocol Interface (API). API coordinates collection of data from sensing instruments, processing of that data and timely delivery of results to decision-making authority. It has been a challenge to create this system." (https://bit.ly/2SAxabG)
Designed and manufactured on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, Mobile Sentinel is a commercialized version of an earlier technology, originally developed for NASA and still in use. With a grant from the Center for Innovative Technology (CIT), Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) in 2019, SRS developed this new system. SRS looks to grow its market share in the autonomous security industry while creating valuable career opportunities required for rapid production/distribution. "This Mobile Sentinel was not developed in response to the COVID-19 crisis," says CEO Peter Bale, "and our ability to have the system running with new capabilities on short notice demonstrates the value of this very flexible system in protecting any type of business/government property and anyone who enters."
