DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry Data Systems, Inc., a leader in automated pharmacy procurement, utilization management and 340B compliance, has signed on as a Champion Level Benefactor with nonprofit organization Ryan White Clinics for 340B Access (RWC-340B). In this role, Sentry will donate $35,000 to RWC-340B throughout 2020 to help share important 340B-related information with the nonprofit's members in webinars, articles, conference presentations and more.
RWC-340B is a national organization of HIV/AIDS medical providers receiving support under the Ryan White CARE Act, which funds services primarily for poor and/or uninsured people with HIV/AIDS. Ryan White providers are eligible for the federal 340B Drug Discount Program, and use it to expand care by providing patients with affordable access to expensive HIV/AIDS medications.
"At Sentry Data Systems, our job is to provide healthcare organizations with the expertise and technology necessary to help them make the most of the 340B program and support their vulnerable populations," says Travis Leonardi, CEO and founder of Sentry Data Systems. "Ryan White Clinics are an excellent example of care centers that simply could not serve their patients without the savings generated from 340B, and we are proud to support RWC-340B in their advocacy work. Now more than ever, America's safety net must be preserved."
As RWC-340B's Champion Level Benefactor, Sentry stands ready to help the organization optimize use of the 340B program so its members can continue to provide affordable medications, offer a wider range of services and improve the quality of care delivered to persons living with HIV/AIDS. The 340B program is key to treating the disease and the patient, and successfully ending the AIDS epidemic. Shannon Stephenson, president of RWC-340B said, "We welcome Sentry to the RWC-340B family. With their key support and that of our members and other benefactors, we know that Ryan White Clinics participating in the 340B program will elevate our role as leaders in the fight to protect the 340B safety net for the patients we serve." For further information about RWC-340B, visit www.rwc340b.org or contact Peggy Tighe at Peggy.Tighe@PowersLaw.com.
About Sentry Data Systems, Inc.
Sentry Data Systems, Inc., a pioneer in automated pharmacy procurement, utilization management and 340B compliance, leads the healthcare industry in helping providers address their three biggest challenges: reducing total cost of care, managing compliance and producing better quality. Thousands of hospitals and care locations across the country rely on Sentry's integrated platform for their solutions, which provide decision support for millions of unique patients and have helped hospital systems and IDNs realize billions of dollars in documented savings.
