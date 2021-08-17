LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SentryHealth, a leader in employee health management, was recently recognized as one of the "Best Places to Work in Greater Louisville" by Louisville Business First. The program recognizes Louisville-area employers who offer dynamic, positive work environments for their employees.
The Best Places to Work program is administered by Omaha, Nebraska-based Quantum Workplace, which surveys employees about workplace policies, office conditions, management styles, and more. Companies and nonprofits with an office in the Louisville area with at least 10 full-time or part-time, permanent employees (not including owners or partners) were able to participate.
Employees were surveyed about workplace topics including:
- Professional development
- Company culture
- Leadership
- Work environment
- Employee engagement
"We are honored to be named as one of the best places to work in Louisville," said J. Kevin Porter, SentryHealth CEO. "Our employees are essential to the success of our customers and partners, and we are proud to have created a work environment where they feel appreciated and are able to thrive."
About SentryHealth
SentryHealth is leading the charge in employee health and wellbeing. Through WellOnMyWay, a fully integrated health management solution that combines advanced data and behavior science to deliver personalized guidance and medical advocacy across virtual and in-person services, employees are connected to the highest quality, most affordable care. As a result, they are empowered to better engage in their own health care, improving outcomes and delivering cost savings for both them and their employers. Visit sentryhealth.com to learn more.
