LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SentryHealth, a leader in workplace health and wellbeing management, today announced the release of its 2021 Health and Wellbeing Outlook Report. The annual report brings together data analysis from employers of all sizes and industries across the United States.
The report reveals current employee health and wellbeing strategies, views on the state of employee wellness, the effect of COVID-19 on employee wellbeing, and considerations for the future.
Some highlights of the report include:
- 16% of employers say they don't have some of kind of health and wellbeing program. When asked why, more than half (56%) stated they didn't believe employees would participate.
- More than 30% of employers say they expect COVID-19 to be their biggest health and wellbeing challenge in 2021, followed by employee participation at 21%.
- 46% of employers intend to increase their use of technology to better address employee health and wellbeing.
"This report offers outstanding insight into the status of employee health and wellbeing across America," said J. Kevin Porter, CEO of SentryHealth. "We were all hit hard by COVID. It's really forced us to think about expanding our benefits to support employees in new, innovative ways to ensure easier, smarter, and more affordable access to whole-person care."
Those interested in a copy of SentryHealth's 2021 Health and Wellbeing Outlook can visit the company's website at http://www.sentryhealth.com.
About SentryHealth
SentryHealth drives better workplace health nationwide through WellOnMyWay, a full-service approach to health and wellbeing management. WellOnMyWay unites advanced analytics, interactive technology, evidence-based programs, and proactive employee outreach to deliver a personalized, highly engaging employee experience. As a result, employers experience higher participation and satisfaction as well better control over health care costs and higher productivity. Learn more by visiting http://www.sentryhealth.com.
Media Contact
Amanda Evans, SentryHealth, 502.569.1044, amanda.evans@sentryhealth.com
SOURCE SentryHealth