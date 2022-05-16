New collaboration will bring together stakeholders across the continuum of diagnosis, treatment, and care to advance innovative solutions to sepsis and save lives.
SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sepsis Alliance is excited to announce the launch of Sepsis Innovation Collaborative (SIC), a multi-stakeholder public-private collaborative that brings academic, clinical, industry, patient advocacy, reimbursement, research, and other relevant stakeholders together into an inclusive community. The mission of SIC is to save lives through advancing innovative solutions to better manage infections, solve sepsis, and improve emergency care delivery to strengthen the nation's healthcare and public health preparedness, response, and recovery.
Sepsis is a medical emergency affecting more than 1.7 million Americans every year leading to more than 350,000 adult deaths. Sepsis Alliance has been leading educational efforts for healthcare providers and the general public to save lives and limit suffering from sepsis for over 10 years.
Among other initiatives, SIC will provide insights on necessary critical interventions and development needed to help mitigate the outcomes of infection severity, sepsis, and sepsis-related priority areas to improve patient care and national preparedness and response.
"At Sepsis Alliance, we strive to bring together the many stakeholders necessary to establish and implement a shared vision of a world in which no one is harmed by sepsis," said Sepsis Alliance President and CEO Thomas Heymann.
Initial goals of the Sepsis Innovation Collaborative include:
- Enhancing early diagnosis and intervention;
- Improving diagnostic speed and accuracy;
- Developing a common sepsis lexicon to promote standardized data collection, analysis, and dissemination;
- Developing better antimicrobial therapies and host modifying agents;
- Addressing the long-term healthcare challenges and heightened sepsis risks of sepsis survivors; and
- Facilitating public-private communication with U.S. government agencies on activities to strengthen health security in the area of sepsis.
Members will meet for the first time later in 2022, marking the inaugural convening of this first-ever public-private collaborative community dedicated to innovation in combatting sepsis.
To learn more about SIC, please visit http://www.sepsisinnovation.org.
About Sepsis Innovation Collaborative
Convened by Sepsis Alliance, SIC brings together a broad and inclusive range of stakeholders necessary to foster and expedite innovation as well as improve sepsis prevention, management, and care through the development of evidence-based policies, best practices, and harmonized approaches with real-world applicability.
About Sepsis Alliance
Sepsis Alliance, the first and leading sepsis organization in the U.S., seeks to save lives and reduce suffering by improving sepsis awareness and care. More than 1.7 million people are diagnosed with sepsis each year in the U.S. with more than 350,000 adults dying and over 50% of survivors experiencing post-sepsis syndrome and other lingering effects, including amputations. At Sepsis Alliance's founding in 2003, only 19% of U.S. adults were aware of the term "sepsis." After more than 10 years of educational efforts for the general public and healthcare providers through Sepsis.org, Sepsis Alliance Clinical Community, Sepsis Alliance Institute, and Sepsis Alliance Voices, awareness is at 65% with over 30,000 healthcare providers across the country having attended sepsis webinars and courses to elevate their practice. Sepsis Alliance is a 501(c)3 nonprofit and a GuideStar Platinum Rated charity. For more information, please visit http://www.sepsis.org and connect with Sepsis Alliance on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn at @SepsisAlliance.
Sepsis Alliance is funded to convene stakeholders as part of a five-year cooperative agreement (6 HITEP210052-01-02) between Sepsis Alliance and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) with support from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.
