PASADENA, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SeqOnce Biosciences, Inc., announced today the launch of its new AzureSeq One-Step Universal RT-qPCR kit for the detection of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 E484K variant. The AzureSeq One-Step Universal SARS-CoV-2 RT-qPCR E484K kit uses a single-tube reaction targeting the N1 nucleocapsid gene, both alleles of S gene E484K (G23012A), and includes RNaseP as a control. The assay uses common qPCR instruments with detection channels of FAM, HEX, Cy5, and ROX. Using RT-qPCR to detect the SARS-CoV-2 E484K variant is faster and allows far more samples to be screened, compared to sequencing.
The AzureSeq E484K assay quickly identifies a mutation found in SARS-CoV-2 variants SA B.135.1 and Brazil P.1, which have been labeled as "variants of concern" by the CDC due to the potential to impact vaccine efficacy, and which may also be more infectious.
"The release of the AzureSeq E484K assay is an important addition to our recently launched AzureSeq N501Y assay. While sequencing is the gold standard, using the AzureSeq RT-qPCR assays will screen far more samples for these Variants of Concern, and will do it in less than an hour - compared to two days," stated Joe Dunham, CSO of SeqOnce.
"We anticipate teams using the AzureSeq assays to screen for these Variants of Concern will have reduced barriers. The assays work on conventional qPCR instruments that are wide-spread, and do not require specialized knowledge in sequencing," continued Chris Angermayer, CEO of SeqOnce Biosciences. "Basically, if a lab can run a qPCR SARS-CoV-2 assay, they can also now screen for these variants."
The AzureSeq One-Step Universal SARS-CoV-2 RT-qPCR E484K Assay is currently for Research Use Only.
About SeqOnce Biosciences, Inc.
SeqOnce Biosciences is a life science genomics company developing innovative products for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and genomic technologies that address critical needs in the research and clinical markets. Learn more at http://seqonce.com
