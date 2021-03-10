(PRNewsfoto/SeqOnce Biosciences, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/SeqOnce Biosciences, Inc.)

 By SeqOnce

PASADENA, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SeqOnce Biosciences, Inc., announced today the launch of its new AzureSeq One-Step Universal RT-qPCR kit for the detection of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 E484K variant. The AzureSeq One-Step Universal SARS-CoV-2 RT-qPCR E484K kit uses a single-tube reaction targeting the N1 nucleocapsid gene, both alleles of S gene E484K (G23012A), and includes RNaseP as a control. The assay uses common qPCR instruments with detection channels of FAM, HEX, Cy5, and ROX. Using RT-qPCR to detect the SARS-CoV-2 E484K variant is faster and allows far more samples to be screened, compared to sequencing.

New assay detects Brazilian and South African SARS-CoV-2 variant faster than sequencing, screens more samples

The AzureSeq E484K assay quickly identifies a mutation found in SARS-CoV-2 variants SA B.135.1 and Brazil P.1, which have been labeled as "variants of concern" by the CDC due to the potential to impact vaccine efficacy, and which may also be more infectious.

"The release of the AzureSeq E484K assay is an important addition to our recently launched AzureSeq N501Y assay. While sequencing is the gold standard, using the AzureSeq RT-qPCR assays will screen far more samples for these Variants of Concern, and will do it in less than an hour - compared to two days," stated Joe Dunham, CSO of SeqOnce.

"We anticipate teams using the AzureSeq assays to screen for these Variants of Concern will have reduced barriers. The assays work on conventional qPCR instruments that are wide-spread, and do not require specialized knowledge in sequencing," continued Chris Angermayer, CEO of SeqOnce Biosciences. "Basically, if a lab can run a qPCR SARS-CoV-2 assay, they can also now screen for these variants."

The AzureSeq One-Step Universal SARS-CoV-2 RT-qPCR E484K Assay is currently for Research Use Only.

About SeqOnce Biosciences, Inc.

SeqOnce Biosciences is a life science genomics company developing innovative products for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and genomic technologies that address critical needs in the research and clinical markets. Learn more at http://seqonce.com

Contact: James Gilmore

Company: SeqOnce

Cell Phone: (760) 277-5982

Email: james.gilmore@brainspores.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seqonce-biosciences-announces-azureseq-rt-qpcr-assay-to-detect-sars-cov-2-e484k-variant-of-concern-301244168.html

SOURCE SeqOnce

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.