Award-winning fatty15 supplement now part of Operation Phoenix to support the health and wellness of active-duty soldiers and military veterans
BOCA RATON, Fla., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two veteran-founded teams are combining forces to support the health of post-combat active duty military soldiers and veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries. While approximately 15% of veteran and military populations have had post-traumatic stress disorder (also called PTSD), the prevalence of PTSD more than doubles to 37% among those with traumatic brain injuries.
"The latest statistics show that, due to invisible injuries related to PTSD, it is six times more dangerous for an American soldier to return home from war than it is for him or her to be actively engaged in combat," shared, Cary Reichbach, U.S. Army Veteran and Founder of Grey Team, "Our job is to help our veterans receive the care they deserve, and to provide peace, passion and fulfillment."
Grey Team, a U.S. non-profit organization whose mission is to improve the personal health and wellness of both active-duty soldiers and military veterans, uses a combination of holistic healing technologies as well as reinstating a passion of life and purpose, to completely redefine what it means to be a U.S. military veteran. Grey Team has a special program, called Operation Phoenix, which helps military veterans learn to effectively train their minds and bodies, optimize their nutrition, decelerate their "fight or flight" response, and enable psychological recovery from the effects of war.
In support of Operation Phoenix, Grey Team is working with Seraphina Therapeutics, which is co-founded by a military family and husband-wife, physician-scientist team. Seraphina is providing fatty15, their award-winning pure C15:0 supplement, to help support the health and wellness of Operation Phoenix participants. C15:0, also called pentadecanoic acid, is an odd-chain saturated fatty acid that has recently emerged as the first essential fatty acid to be discovered since omega-3 and omega-6.
While fatty15 has been shown to improve metabolic, immune, heart and liver health at the cellular level by strengthening cell membranes and repairing mitochondria, it also naturally activates receptors (called PPAR alpha and delta) throughout the body and brain that can provide benefits relevant to protecting brain health and better handling stress.
"In addition to the growing science around how C15:0 can support both physical and mental health, we continue to receive inspiring testimonials from our customers, including fellow veterans, on how fatty15 is helping to improve their lives," shared Dr. Eric Venn-Watson, who is Seraphina Therapeutics' co-founder, a Navy physician, and a 3-war combat veteran. "We are proud to be partnering with Grey Team on Operation Phoenix to support the long-term health and welfare of our military and veteran communities."
The origin story behind C15:0 has important ties to the military. C15:0 was initially discovered as an essential nutrient by Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson while working to continually improve the health and welfare of U.S. Navy dolphins. This discovery, and how helping Navy dolphins may just help save the world, was recently featured as a TEDx San Diego talk.
