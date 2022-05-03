Seraphina's movement to bring a good saturated fat back into people's lives and improve global health gains key momentum
SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The winners of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises. Seraphina Therapeutics is honored to be recognized as an exceptional wellness brand.
Deemed a World Changing Idea in the Wellness category, the founders of Seraphina Therapeutics discovered C15:0 as the first essential fatty acid to be found since omega-3, which was over 90 years ago. As part of their mission to improve global health, Seraphina developed a pure, stable, sustainable and vegan-friendly C15:0 powder, called FA15, which has been demonstrated to help restore, revitalize and re-energize cells to slow age-related breakdown. The team launched the world's first C15:0 supplement, fatty15, during January 2021 to support consumer's long-term health and wellness. In addition to being listed as a Fast Company World Changing Idea, Seraphina's development of FA15 and fatty15 have been featured by TEDx, Forbes, Insider, and CNET. Seraphina also won Nutritional Outlook Magazine's Best of the Industry Award.
Fast Company's Summer 2022 issue (on newsstands May 10, 2022) will showcase some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling global challenges. The issues highlight, among others, probiotics for coral reefs, easy-to-assemble kit homes for refugees or disaster survivors, a 3D printed vaccine patch, an electric truck, a system to heat homes from the waste heat of a name-brand factory, and prosecutor-initiated resentencing for overly long prison sentences.
"Fast Company's recognition of FA15 and fatty15 as a world changing idea is getting us one step closer to improving global health," said Seraphina's CEO and co-founder. "Wonderfully, during the past 18 months since we launched fatty15, over 30 peer-reviewed scientific papers from prestigious institutions around the world have supported C15:0's critical role in supporting our long-term health, especially as we age. With this incredible momentum, we are moving full-speed to help people replenish their C15:0 levels to restore both physical health and mindful wellness, one amazing person at a time"
About the World Changing Ideas Awards:
World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.
