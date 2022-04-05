While helping to protect the health of older dolphins, C15:0 was discovered as a healthy aging nutrient in their fish-based diets. Seraphina Therapeutics is giving thanks to all dolphins by donating 5% of fatty15 sales to help support dolphin conservation.
SAN DIEGO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dolphins are among the planet's most intelligent and social animals—but changes to their oceans are threatening their welfare. That's why, in honor of National Dolphin Day on April 14, health and wellness company Seraphina Therapeutics is donating a percentage of its sales to support wild dolphin conservation efforts. Five percent of sales of the company's fatty15 supplement from April 2-17 will go to the Sarasota Dolphin Research Program, which has supported conservation efforts for the past 50 years.
Seraphina has a deep connection to dolphin-kind. While studying how to continually improve the health and welfare of older dolphins, Seraphina's co-founder and CEO Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson, a veterinary epidemiologist, discovered a nutrient that not only helps protect the health of aging dolphins, but can help keep humans healthy, too.
That nutrient is C15:0 (pentadecanoic acid), one of several odd-chain saturated fats that Dr. Venn-Watson and her team found in the fish-based diets among the healthiest of dolphins, including those in Sarasota Bay, and published in PLOS ONE. After this initial discovery and years of subsequent studies, they found that pure C15:0 can help regulate glucose, immunity, and cholesterol. It also naturally activates receptors that orchestrate metabolism, immunity, mood, appetite, and sleep. These studies were published in "Nature's Scientific Reports" during May 2020. Since that publication, dozens of peer-reviewed studies have linked higher circulating C15:0 concentrations to better metabolic, immune, heart and liver health in humans. Seraphina created a supplement, called fatty15, made of 99% pure, vegan-friendly, and bioavailable C15:0 powder. Fatty15 was launched during January 2021 and sold out within 6 weeks.
For its extensive studies on C15:0 and bringing a pure C15:0 ingredient (FA15) and supplement (fatty15) to the market, Seraphina was awarded the 2021 Best of the Industry Award by the editors of Nutritional Outlook Magazine.
Watch Dr. Venn-Watson's TEDx San Diego talk (located at 3:08:08 into this stream) to learn how helping older dolphins live the longest, healthiest lives possible taught us how to age healthier, too - and how the C15:0 good fat present in their fish diets and our butter may improve health for all.
About: Seraphina Therapeutics, Inc. is a health and wellness company dedicated to advancing global health through the discovery of essential fatty acids and micronutrient therapeutics. Through rigorous breakthrough science, the company develops fatty acid supplements, food fortifiers, and nutritional interventions to strengthen cells, keep mitochondria working and advance cellular homeostasis to counter age-related breakdown. With its team of industry-leading scientists, Seraphina Therapeutics challenges long-held approaches to nutrition, enabling the creation of novel health products designed to support quality of life. The company is a spinout of Epitracker, Inc., headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit http://www.seraphinatherapeutics.com and http://www.fatty15.com.
