GOLETA, Calif., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Serimmune, a leader in understanding the functional antibody repertoire's role in human disease, today announced that the company has received a research milestone payment from Merck (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) under its ongoing discovery and development collaboration agreement.
"We are excited that Merck has been able to successfully apply our proprietary platform to advance their preclinical efforts in infectious diseases," said Noah Nasser, CEO of Serimmune. "Our Serum Epitope Repertoire Analysis (SERA) platform and growing database of epitope repertoires from more than 10,000 individuals is a valuable resource for understanding the immune system's role in disease."
Under terms of the previously announced agreement, Serimmune applied its SERA platform to clinical and preclinical specimens provided by Merck. Merck will lead preclinical and clinical development and commercialization of candidates identified from the collaboration. Serimmune is eligible to receive research, development and regulatory milestone payments and tiered royalties on sales of any products resulting from the collaboration.
Serimmune's SERA technology platform reveals the diverse antigens that stimulate immunity. Serimmune is using this platform to create a growing database that can be interrogated to uncover disease information. The company is actively pursuing commercial partnerships for the SERA platform and has a number of ongoing collaborations with government, academic and commercial organizations.
About Serimmune
Serimmune is a leader in understanding the antibody repertoire and is focused on identifying and exploiting the universe of relationships between antibodies and antigens. The company's Serum Epitope Repertoire Analysis (SERA) technology platform applies bacterial display peptide libraries, next generation sequencing, machine learning and custom bioinformatics to reveal the many diverse antigens stimulating immunity. Serimmune's human immunity map is a growing database that can be interrogated to uncover disease information for the development of multiplex diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics. The company was founded in 2014 and is backed by investors such as Illumina Ventures, LabCorp, and Merck. For more information visit www.serimmune.com