ATLANTA, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As U.S. hospitals race to find beds for the surge of coronavirus patients, Serta today announced a plan to build on its earlier commitment to donate 10,000 mattresses.
Today, the nation's leading mattresses brand launched "Stay Home, Send Beds," a program that will facilitate bed donations for hospitals and temporary medical facilities nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors to www.SertaReliefBed.com can purchase up to 10,000 beds to be distributed in the city of their choosing.
For every 25 beds donated through "Stay Home, Send Beds," Serta will donate an additional bed on top of the 10,000 mattresses it committed to New York City hospitals on March 26, 2020. Those beds are currently in production and will begin shipping this week.
The need for hospital beds is significant. According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation and the University of Washington, 41 states will require more hospital beds than they currently have available due to the spread of coronavirus.
"At times like these, we all have to ask ourselves what we can do to help," said Serta Simmons Bedding Chairman and CEO David Swift. "Serta Simmons Bedding understands the importance of giving back to those in need with the resources we have available, and we hope to encourage our fellow citizens and our fellow bedding manufacturers to do the same."
All donations are being facilitated through a collaboration with Relief Bed International, a nonprofit organization that provides beds to impoverished people and disaster victims around the world. To learn more and to contribute to the cause, please visit www.SertaReliefBed.com.
About Serta, Inc.
Serta, Inc. ("Serta"), through its licensees, is America's leading mattress brand. Serta's product portfolio includes the Perfect Sleeper®, which is the Only Official Mattress of the National Sleep Foundation, and the iComfort® Sleep System, both named Consumers Digest Best Buys. Serta through its licensees also manufactures the iSeries® Hybrid Sleep System.
As the leading provider of mattresses to the hospitality industry, Serta partners with hotel groups such as Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Choice Hotels International, Best Western International, Omni Hotels and Resorts, as well as Bellagio Las Vegas. In addition, Serta is distributed internationally in more than 150 other countries.
With its worldwide network, Serta is able to respond quickly to customers' needs while still preserving strict control standards to ensure the highest quality. For more information, visit www.serta.com.
About Serta Simmons Bedding LLC
Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC is the leading sleep company and the largest manufacturer, marketer and supplier of mattresses in North America. Based in Atlanta, SSB owns and manages the two best-selling bedding brands in the mattress industry: Serta®, which has five other independent licensees, and Beautyrest®. The brands are distributed through national, hospitality, and regional and independent retail channels throughout North America. SSB also owns Simmons® and Tuft & Needle® direct-to-consumer mattress brands. SSB operates 28 plants in the U.S. and Canada. For more information about SSB and its brands, visit www.sertasimmons.com.
About Relief Bed International
Relief Bed International provides strategically built beds to homeless shelters in the United States and to disaster relief victims and emerging countries through their network of international relief partners around the world. For more information and how to partner with Relief Bed, please visit www.reliefbed.com.