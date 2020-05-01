DELAWARE, Ohio, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trax Management Services Inc. announced today the introduction of the PhoenixDx 2019-nCoV to North America, a COVID-19 test kit that recently received an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA. The PhoenixDx is a real-time Qualitative RT-PCR used to detect the COVID-19 virus in patients, achieving test results in 120 minutes or less. Sometimes called "molecular photocopying," the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a fast and inexpensive technique used to "amplify" or "copy" small segments of DNA.
Increasing Compatibility Without Sacrificing Accuracy
Compared to other available virus detection methods, real time RT-PCR is significantly faster and has a lower potential for contamination or errors as the entire process can be done within a closed tube. It is one of the most accurate methods currently available for detection of the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).
Trax's Chief Science Officer, Dr. Rakan Qazziha, points out that, "the PhoenixDx test kit dramatically reduces the length of time between patient swab and lab result without compromising on precision or accuracy. Our PhoenixDx kit uses probes and primers published by the CDC and the WHO. I recommend using RT-PCR as it still remains the most accurate method used for the detection of the novel coronavirus."
Developed by an Austrian biotech lab with more than 25 years of test kit production, the test can be used with virtually any hospital/lab diagnostic equipment, including extraction kits from RTA, Qiagen and Roche and molecular analyzers from BioRad, Abbott and Roche. This interchangeability allows for labs to immediately begin using the PhoenixDx tests without needing to purchase or source expensive new extraction kits or molecular analyzers.
Dave Curley from Trax Management states, "We are excited to do our part and help to meaningfully address the national need for increased testing. This test is currently being used in hospitals and labs across the European Union to detect the novel coronavirus – with stellar clinical results. We are proud to be able to offer it here in the United States."
The PhoenixDx tests are manufactured in Austria, with a current production capacity of one million tests per week (and the ability to meet a surge demand of five million tests per week). Order fulfilment is running approximately 15 days from purchase order to delivery.
About Trax Management Services, Inc.
Trax Management Services is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business ("SDVOSB") medical logistics company in Delaware, Ohio. We take pride in our tremendous network of global suppliers, manufacturers and sourcing expertise. This footprint allows us to globally source medical products from around the world to fulfill demand in times of need.
For further information about this test contact: Trax Management Services, Inc. 1.833.548.8378