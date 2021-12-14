CULVER CITY, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Servicon, a leading environmental, custodial, and facility maintenance company, today announced that 91% of their employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. To help achieve this milestone, Servicon's in-house infection prevention team has worked continuously to provide employees with accurate, up-to-date guidance and news regarding vaccine options, eligibility, safety, and efficacy.
"We have persistently encouraged employees to get vaccinated to protect themselves, community members, and our customers," said Laurie Sewell, President and CEO, Servicon. "To help employees make an informed decision and address any concerns, we hired an epidemiologist to speak and answer questions regarding vaccination. This helped cut through the noise of false information and provide clarity regarding the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines."
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Servicon has meticulously followed CDC guidelines and has been in constant communication with employees regarding safe practices and protocol. In addition, the company also rewarded all vaccinated, frontline employees with $300 to thank them for their efforts. Beyond its corporate vaccination rates, Servicon fully complies with all mandates at individual client sites.
"We will continue our initiative to drive vaccination rates even higher to help protect our community," added Sewell. "As experts in infection prevention and cleaning for health, we are proud of our high employee vaccination rate. It demonstrates our continued care and commitment to serve as the frontline of protection to provide healthy environments."
About Servicon
Servicon provides exemplary environmental, custodial, and maintenance services for complex facilities. Women-owned and operated, Servicon works and lives by their purpose to elevate the industry and provide healthy environments for people to thrive. The company employs more than 1,700 diverse workers throughout the United States. In 2021, Servicon established Servicon Cares, the official branch of the company that encompasses their philanthropic endeavors and their commitment to sustainability. For more information, visit servicon.com.
