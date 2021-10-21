CULVER CITY, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Servicon, a leading custodial and infection-prevention services provider, announced today the hiring of the head of innovation and the establishment of an Innovation Council. The council will be dedicated to fostering technologies that are vital for commercial cleaning.
Servicon has hired Douglas Green as the new head of innovation under its marketing umbrella. He has more than 20 years of technological experience with undergraduate and master's degrees from the University of Technology Sydney in applied sciences and vast exposure to medical research, industrial controls and automation, and technology hardware and software start-ups.
Understanding the need for swift action, Green established Servicon's Innovation Council comprising Servicon key leaders and stakeholders in all vertical sectors in which the company serves. The council meets fortnightly to discuss any new piece of innovation which has appeared on the scene. These can include, but are not limited to: equipment, chemistries, methodologies, software platforms and internet of things (IoT).
Innovations and innovation needs can typically be identified through three input channels, feedback from infield operations; day-to-day interactions with our strategic vendors and partners; and reaching out to industry experts and societies. All innovations go through a rigorous and consistent evaluation before being adopted officially at Servicon and are intended to increase productivity, protect worker health, make businesses more sustainable and reduce client cost.
The Council also serves as a platform for frontline, real world feedback of innovations that have been deployed, ensuring those innovations are being utilized correctly. If the innovation is not achieving expectations, concerns can be discussed, and solutions identified.
Through this proprietary evaluation Gate approach, the Innovation Council has deployed new pieces of equipment and software that serve in floor care, day-to-day porter activities and to help combat COVID-19, while monitoring and making work environments safe for return.
"Douglas Green is the right person to spearhead Servicon's efforts to foster innovation, via productivity and safety measures at this crucial time in history," said Laurie Sewell, Servicon president and CEO. "The world stands at a critical juncture and our actions will determine the future of our health post-pandemic. Servicon will be at the forefront to stem infection and to guide healthcare moving forward."
Servicon's service, equipment, product use and processes are backed by science. Thanks to its partnership with The Infection Prevention Strategy (TIPS), it has access to a network of leading epidemiologists and other top infection prevention scientists. Servicon's Innovation Council researches emerging technologies to ensure the company adopts only those that produce superior results, enhanced efficiencies for clients and greater ease-of-use for workers.
About Servicon
At Servicon, we are dedicated to providing exemplary environmental, custodial and maintenance services for complex facilities throughout California. We partner with our clients to define, measure and validate goals and always strive to do the right thing by our clients, people and community. Women-owned and operated, we work and live by our vision of elevating the cleaning industry through integrity, leadership and innovation. We employ more than 1,600 workers throughout the state of California. For more information, visit servicon.com.
Media Contact
Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, 9088758908, frank@marketingmaven.com
SOURCE Servicon