CULVER CITY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Servicon, a leading environmental, custodial, and facility maintenance company, today announced it is the recipient of Green2Sustainable's 2021 Sustainability Recognition plaque. A national leader in sustainability analytics and reporting, Green2Sustainable will present the award to Servicon at the 2021 ISSA Tradeshow in Las Vegas, taking place November 15–18. This honor recognizes Servicon's outstanding performance, contribution, leadership, and commitment to sustainability.
"Servicon's genuine commitment to driving sustainable solutions is an inspiration," said Katrina Saucier, program manager for Green2Sustainable. "The company focuses on actionable goals that deliver results. Its success is thanks to a passionate, dedicated team that is strongly supported by leadership."
Green2Sustainable's comprehensive sustainability program incorporates three core components: education, analytics, and recognition. It conducts semiannual, one-on-one performance reviews with Servicon's team to quantify the effect of Servicon's sustainability performance in terms of money saved, expenditures averted, and environmental impact.
"We are honored to be recognized by Green2Sustainable for our ongoing sustainability efforts," said Laurie Sewell, CEO, Servicon. "We are strongly committed to being a socially and environmentally responsible business. Green2Sustainable's program helps us continuously improve our operational efficiencies to create a robust culture of sustainability for our employees and partners."
In addition to its partnership with Green2Sustainable, Servicon recently received the prestigious ENERGY STAR® certification from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). To receive this designation, a building must rank in the top 25 percent of its kind in energy efficiency. This certification recognizes Servicon's facilities for their energy conservation and moves the company one step closer to a "net zero" carbon emissions goal.
For more information, visit servicon.com.
About Servicon
Servicon provides exemplary environmental, custodial, and maintenance services for complex facilities. It works with its customers to define, measure, and validate goals and serves as the frontline of infection prevention to create safe, healthy, more sustainable indoor environments. Women-owned and operated, Servicon strives to elevate the cleaning industry through integrity, leadership, and innovation. The company employs more than 1,600 workers throughout the United States. For more information, visit servicon.com.
About Green2Sustainable
Green2Sustainable provides comprehensive facility performance data management services, including data gathering, data analysis software, the Sustainability Dashboard, and performance reporting to a range of business sectors. The Sustainability Dashboard is an advanced reporting system designed for business owners and managers and property developers involved in sustainability programs. The system measures and monitors energy, water, fuel consumption, and other metrics; it is specifically designed to be easy to use, reduce environmental impacts, save money, and create a culture of sustainability. For more information, visit http://www.green2sustainable.com/contact.
Media Contact
Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, 9088758908, frank@marketingmaven.com
SOURCE Servicon