CULVER CITY, Calif., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Servicon, a leading custodial and infection-prevention services provider, has signed a contract with Universal Citywalk Hollywood. The agreement calls for Servicon to clean and disinfect Citywalk's facilities, provide event support, and serve as the on-call infection-prevention specialist for Citywalk and Universal Studios Hollywood Theme Park on an as-needed basis.
To help ensure the ongoing health and safety of Citywalk guests and staff, Servicon's trained infection-prevention team is stationed on-site to continually clean and disinfect these facilities following CDC guidelines seven days a week, 365 days a year.
In addition, Servicon provides as-needed infection-prevention services for the Universal Studios Hollywood Theme Park and Citywalk's 30 restaurants, 30 retail stores, a 19-screen cinema, and other attractions.
"We are extremely excited to be partnering with Universal Citywalk to ensure its staff and guests return to a clean, healthy, and safe environment in which to live, work, and have fun," says Servicon Vice President, Stacey Wong. "We are especially pleased that Citywalk recognizes infection prevention as an ongoing need that requires knowledgeable specialists trained in proper cleaning and safe, effective disinfection processes and procedures."
Ready for Business
The new partnership is perfectly timed since Universal Citywalk, Universal Cinema, and the Universal Studios Hollywood Theme Park recently reopened following the pandemic shutdown. The venues are welcoming guests back on a limited basis and have contracted with Servicon to ensure the ongoing comfort and safety of patrons and staff.
The contract is timely for Servicon as well. It provides the commercial cleaning company with the ideal setting to showcase its recent data-driven and science-backed investments in innovative cleaning and disinfecting technologies.
"After thorough research, we have secured several innovations designed to ensure our cleaning and disinfecting processes and protocols are the best in the industry," says Servicon Innovation Manager Doug Green. "In addition to producing superior results, the new technologies are more sustainable in terms of chemical, energy, and water use. They also reduce worker time and labor, which adds up to considerable savings for clients such as Citywalk."
About Universal Citywalk
Owned by Universal Parks & Resorts, Universal Citywalk Hollywood is adjacent to the Universal Studios Hollywood Theme Park. Citywalk features more than 30 eateries, 30 retail stores, a 19-screen movie theater that includes a seven-story IMAX theater, seven nightlife spots, office spaces, indoor skydiving, and other attractions. Note: some attractions and restaurants are operating at partial capacity due to the pandemic. For more information, visit http://www.universalstudioshollywood.com.
About Servicon
At Servicon, we are dedicated to providing exemplary environmental, custodial, and maintenance services for complex facilities throughout California. We partner with our clients to define, measure, and validate goals and always strive to do the right thing for our clients, people, and community. Women-owned and operated, we work and live by our vision of elevating the cleaning industry through integrity, leadership, and innovation. We employ more than 1,600 workers throughout the state of California. For more information, visit http://www.servicon.com.
